Arrow Oliver and Emiko
Tag: TV
A fiery surprise death(?!), and we finally meet the new big bad Dante in the latest Arrow 
Jared Harris
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Jared Harris bites into Mobius; Ultraman gets teaser trailer; more
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel
Tag: Fangrrls
Captain Marvel officially thunders into MCU with red carpet premiere
Disney Princesses
Tag: Movies
Ralph Breaks the Internet directors like Disney Princesses spin-off idea
Disney Princesses

Ralph Breaks the Internet directors like Disney Princesses spin-off idea

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Mar 4, 2019

In Ralph Breaks the Internet, the Disney Princesses come together in a way that any Disney fan would be proud to watch. Let’s hope the House of Mouse is listening to the makers of Ralph so that we can see more of them.

The sequel to 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph finds Ralph and Vanellope traversing the internet to secure a new steering wheel for the broken Sugar Rush arcade game. During their adventures, Vanellope meets the Disney Princesses. They were the surprise hit of the movie, and many fans have expressed how they would love to see an Avengers-type movie featuring favorites from Snow White to Moana.

In a recent interview with the A.V. Club, the film’s directors, Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, agreed that creating such a mash-up movie is a good idea. "When you’re in Stockholm, and they’re saying like, ‘Have you considered doing a movie just about the Princesses?’ I think it’s an idea worth exploring because everywhere we go, we hear that response. ‘Oh my God, I love the Princesses like that,’" said Moore. "Not just the scene meeting Vanellope and talking about what it means to be a princess, but then to see them in action — it does feel like there’s something to that — that people are finally seeing the Princesses do what you’ve always believed they could do, but you’ve never seen it before."

Of course, Disney hasn't planned anything yet. "I don’t know if there’s any conversations going on here seriously about [a spinoff], but we’ve definitely heard a lot of [positive response from the fans]," said Moore. "The fans are off the charts with the ideas that are out there."

It’s good to know that the people behind bringing the Princesses together in the first place are keen to the idea of seeing it again. A Disney Princesses movie could be something in the realm of Into the Spider-Verse. When that movie released, fans across the world were excited because they could see themselves as the wall-crawler. An entire film proving that being a princess doesn’t mean just hoping that “someday their prince will come” would mean so much to so many. Don't you think?

Ralph Breaks the Internet is currently available on Digital, Blu-Ray, and UHD.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Ralph Breaks the Internet
Tag: Disney Princesses
Tag: Wreck-It Ralph
Tag: Mash-ups

