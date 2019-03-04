Ralph Breaks the Internet directors like Disney Princesses spin-off idea

In Ralph Breaks the Internet, the Disney Princesses come together in a way that any Disney fan would be proud to watch. Let’s hope the House of Mouse is listening to the makers of Ralph so that we can see more of them.

The sequel to 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph finds Ralph and Vanellope traversing the internet to secure a new steering wheel for the broken Sugar Rush arcade game. During their adventures, Vanellope meets the Disney Princesses. They were the surprise hit of the movie, and many fans have expressed how they would love to see an Avengers-type movie featuring favorites from Snow White to Moana.

In a recent interview with the A.V. Club, the film’s directors, Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, agreed that creating such a mash-up movie is a good idea. "When you’re in Stockholm, and they’re saying like, ‘Have you considered doing a movie just about the Princesses?’ I think it’s an idea worth exploring because everywhere we go, we hear that response. ‘Oh my God, I love the Princesses like that,’" said Moore. "Not just the scene meeting Vanellope and talking about what it means to be a princess, but then to see them in action — it does feel like there’s something to that — that people are finally seeing the Princesses do what you’ve always believed they could do, but you’ve never seen it before."

Of course, Disney hasn't planned anything yet. "I don’t know if there’s any conversations going on here seriously about [a spinoff], but we’ve definitely heard a lot of [positive response from the fans]," said Moore. "The fans are off the charts with the ideas that are out there."

It’s good to know that the people behind bringing the Princesses together in the first place are keen to the idea of seeing it again. A Disney Princesses movie could be something in the realm of Into the Spider-Verse. When that movie released, fans across the world were excited because they could see themselves as the wall-crawler. An entire film proving that being a princess doesn’t mean just hoping that “someday their prince will come” would mean so much to so many. Don't you think?

Ralph Breaks the Internet is currently available on Digital, Blu-Ray, and UHD.