Rank the Dank: Is Jeff Bezos a real-life Dr. Evil?

After a hard week of geek news, we're just about ready for the weekend. And if we're being honest, this is our last chance to relax before Comic-Con. And what's a better way to unwind than just mindlessly surfing the net? There are so many wonderful memes to explore that we could lose hours looking at them all. In SYFY WIRE's Rank the Dank, we're ranking a handful of the best memes we've come across in the past few days.

There's a surprising amount of Avengers: Endgame memes still floating around, if you still haven't seen that movie. But the biggest meme that popped out at us this week was the one about Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos. It seems that the man behind Amazon Prime has an uncanny resemblance to Dr. Evil of Austin Powers fame (or, rather, in-fame). Now, we doubt that Bezos put himself through seven years of evil medical school, but Bezos' desire to colonize the moon is pure supervillain. Next thing you know he'll be releasing Amazon drones with frickin' laser beams! Although if Bezos really wants to impress us, he should show us his Austin Powers impression.

One of the more hilarious examples from this week's memes pointed out that Tom Holland's Peter Parker wore a very familiar shirt during Spider-Man: Far From Home. Basically, he's unintentionally echoing the "Distracted Boyfriend" meme. Or perhaps that wardrobe choice was more deliberate than we thought.

For more of this week's wildest geek memes, check out the entire episode of Rank the Dank!