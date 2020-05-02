Ranking every mutant in the X-Men film series

The X-Men series as we know it was supposed to come to an end last month with the release of The New Mutants, a horror-tinged adventure that would have closed the curtain on the Fox franchise. The movie, like so many others, had its release date postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it seems like we’ll have to wait to see more of the X-Men, and even longer before Disney incorporates them into the MCU.

However, the past 20 years of X-Men film adventures have shown audiences a ton of different mutants. Some were better than others. A few got plenty of time in the spotlight, while many never even got a chance to appear on a crowded movie poster. So, to mark what would have been the end of the Fox X-Men saga, we’re going to find out which mutants made it to Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters and which ones wouldn’t even get a spot in the Weapon X program. That's right, I’m going to rank every mutant, right here.

Well, almost every mutant. While it would have been nice to be able to include the characters in the New Mutants movie (that was the original plan, in fact), the delay has made it so we can’t accurately rank them. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at Cerebro’s finest …