Game of Thrones characters, ranked by how much you'd trust them to babysit kids

Valar Morghulis, everyone, Game of Thrones is back! The final season of the acclaimed series is upon us, and now it's just a few short weeks until we find out for certain who's gonna live, who's gonna die, and who we were utterly foolish to trust.

Is there anyone in the world of Game of Thrones that is trustworthy? Absolutely, but trust does not always equal competence. It also comes in degrees — I might trust some of the characters on this show with certain things, but not with others.

Who, for instance, would I trust to babysit my children? I'll make this clear right away — I don't have children, but what if I did? What if my pretend children (two of them, let's say) need someone to babysit for the evening, and the only potential babysitters around are characters from this show? I can't possibly imagine a scenario like that ever taking place in real life, but I also can't possibly imagine how electricity works. My lights stay on anyway.

It's almost easier to make a list of characters that I would never trust: Any and all Greyjoys, Cersei Lannister, Qyburn, Ramsey Bolton, Roose Bolton, The Night King, Ramsey Bolton, Petyr Baelish, Varys, any and all Dothraki, Stannis Baratheon, Selyse Baratheon, Robert Baratheon, Meryn Trant, Melisandre, and Ramsey Bolton immediately come to mind. They would get an immediate "no thank you."

Who does that leave? Who would I consider? If I don't trust them fully with my fake kids, what other parts of my life would I trust them with? Let's count down the top 10. I have no idea why any of these characters would be interested in helping me, but let's play pretend.