Ranking the Star Wars callbacks in The Rise of Skywalker by genius and emotional manipulation

The Skywalker saga is older than I am. I was born into a world where it was already working its magic, and somehow I survived to see it "end." Was I going to get emotional about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a movie that was likely to be loaded with callbacks to every other film in the saga?

Does an Ewok s**t in the woods? Of course I was going to get emotional.

(Editor's note: Ewoks live indoors, but we don't know the state of their plumbing.)

There is no way for me to be objective about the new movie, and honestly I have no interest in even trying to be. I celebrate and love everything that is Star Wars. I'm not a critic. I love everything in the galaxy far, far away unconditionally, flaws and all, and my joy doesn't stop for anyone or anything. It was virtually impossible that the new movie — one that seemed from the first trailers onward designed to make fans emotional — wasn't going to make me emotional.

This movie sprays emotions like it's a 4-year-old caffeine-addict with no decorum having a gargantuan sneezing fit. That's a compliment. The callbacks that the film uses are rooted in story, but how necessary are they on that level? Aside from that, how well do they function in terms of, no other way to put it, giving the feels?

**Spoiler Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Massive ones.**

Video of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Final Trailer

I'll get this out of the way right now — every callback in this movie worked for me. Nobody asked, but the entire movie also worked for me. Go figure! I love what I love and I am what I am. Snoke em if you got em and take it Sheevy.

In terms of story, some of the callbacks are fun character grace notes, and others were a part of giant plot points. Some use a pin, some of them use a sledgehammer, and others poisoned me weeks ago without me being aware. Here are the callback moments that I enjoyed the most. I hope you did too.;