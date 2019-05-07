Ranking the best (and worst) Pokémon movies

Pokémon fans know that while Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is the first live-action Pokémon movie, it isn't the first Pokémon movie. No, in fact, there are over 20 animated Pokémon movies that revolve around the neverending adventures of Ash Ketchum, Pikachu, and whoever they happen to be hanging out with that year. And while that sounds dismissive, I'm mostly kidding. Ash Ketchum is actually kind of a good protagonist. But are all of his movies good? Well, not really.

I'm not saying all the movies are bad, either. There are a few that, even if you've never watched the show and have no interest in ever watching the show, you should absolutely check out, if only to get yourself more well-versed in the Poké-world before you file in to see Detective Pikachu. I'm gonna rank the top five here, so that you have a quick guide if you find that you have a spare day and need an injection of pure Pokémon straight into your brain.

But I'm also gonna tell you about the bottom five, so you know which ones to stay away from. If the time comes and you see one of these movies about to be played in front of you, stay calm, and walk silently away so that you don't disturb them. Remember, they're more scared of you than you are of them.

Note: The first five entries here are the worst movies, the second set of five represent the best movies.