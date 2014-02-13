Rare, behind-the-scenes pics reveal 1959 Bates house from Psycho

It’s one of the most iconic horror locales in movie history, and these behind-the-scenes pics reveal the real Bates house made famous in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 classic Psycho.

Movies.com has turned up some classic behind-the-scenes pics from the exterior set built on the Universal movie lot back in the late 1950s. Though it obviously looks like a complete house on screen, it turns out the site was actually a two-sided facade with supports holding it up off camera.

After the film became a hit, the studio decided to leave the house up and add a third wall, which would allow the house exterior to be reused in different films. It subsequently showed up in the background of a few westerns, such as Wagon Train and The Tall Man. It has also popped up in TV shows ranging from Amazing Stories to Night Gallery over the years.

