3.jpg

Rare, behind-the-scenes pics reveal 1959 Bates house from Psycho

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Feb 13, 2014

It’s one of the most iconic horror locales in movie history, and these behind-the-scenes pics reveal the real Bates house made famous in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 classic Psycho.

Movies.com has turned up some classic behind-the-scenes pics from the exterior set built on the Universal movie lot back in the late 1950s. Though it obviously looks like a complete house on screen, it turns out the site was actually a two-sided facade with supports holding it up off camera.

After the film became a hit, the studio decided to leave the house up and add a third wall, which would allow the house exterior to be reused in different films. It subsequently showed up in the background of a few westerns, such as Wagon Train and The Tall Man. It has also popped up in TV shows ranging from Amazing Stories to Night Gallery over the years.

Check out the pics below, and we’d recommend you head over to Movies.com for some more info on the iconic set.

(Via Movies.com)

Bates House Facade three sides (585 x 432).jpg
Bates House Facade 1960 (585 x 468).jpg
Bates House Blueprints (585 x 486).jpg
Bates House Facade back (585 x 444).jpg
Bates House Facade Captains and Kings (585 x 435).jpg
Tag: alfred hitchcock
Tag: psycho
Tag: Bates house

