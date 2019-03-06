Rare Magic: The Gathering card sells for eye-popping $166,100 on eBay

Latest Stories

SallyMenke
Contributed by
Henry Barajas
Henry Barajas
Mar 6, 2019

How much would you pay for the rarest Magic: The Gathering card? Polygon reported that a Black Lotus 9.5 mint card doubled in value thanks to the most recent $166,100 purchase on eBay. In true bidder war fashion, the buyer won the battle by 12 seconds according to the bid history. The ultra-rare alpha Black Lotus card is one of the original cards printed in the earliest release decks back in 1993. There are only 1,100 Black Lotus cards ever made. 

The item description on eBay sells it: "Since being designed by Christopher Rush in the early 90s, the Black Lotus has risen to a significant status as being the most prominent and coveted magic card to ever be created," the seller published. They even predicted the card would exceed the previous known record $87,672 last summer, "Like an exceedingly rare piece of beautiful art, this card will surely yield a fantastic rate of return and should surpass the $100,000+ mark."

It looks like other rare Black Lotus cards are coming out of the woodwork, but might still cost you an arm and a leg. If you don't want to drop that kind of coin, you can pay a cool $53,000 for a complete unopened box of first edition Pokemon cards. With the rising popularity from the Nintendo Switch and upcoming Detective Pikachu film by Legendary, those holographic 90s nostalgia paper cards can help clear some of those unwanted student loans.

Would you spend $166,100 on the Black Lotus card, or do think someone robbed that eBay buyer? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Tag: News
Tag: Magic: The Gathering
Tag: eBay

