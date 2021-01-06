Ray Fisher will no longer cameo as Cyborg in 'The Flash' after public break from DC Films

It seems that Ray Fisher's DCEU future has officially come to an end following a tweet in which the actor stated that he would no longer associate himself with DC Films head honcho, Walter Hamada. It was essentially a public letter of resignation and as a result, the character of Victor Stone/Cyborg will not be making a cameo appearance in 2022's standalone Flash movie, SYFY WIRE learned Wednesday.

This news comes after a months-long controversy centered around Fisher's claims of inappropriate behavior on the set of 2017's Justice League. Warner Bros. conducted an internal investigation, which concluded in December 2020 with "remedial action" being taken. No specifics were provided, but it's well-known that Fisher alleged that he was mistreated by producer Geoff Johns and director Joss Whedon (the latter was brought in to oversee extensive reshoots after Zack Snyder left the project to grieve a family tragedy). Fisher was eventually backed up by co-star Jason Momoa, who currently plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman.

Until recently, it was assumed that Cyborg would make an appearance in The Flash; SYFY WIRE is able to report that Fisher was offered a cameo role last spring. The movie's story is reportedly set in an alternate reality where the Justice League was never formed. In this dimension, the team's members are dead, scattered, or missing entirely. The screenplay by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson will be heavily inspired by Geoff John's Flashpoint storyline drawn by Andy Kubert. It director Andy Muschietti is helming the project, which will see the return of Ezra Miller ("Barry Allen"), Ben Affleck (DCEU "Bruce Wayne"), and, hopefully, Michael Keaton (Tim Burton-era "Bruce Wayne").

There's also a good chance we'll see Billy Crudup's Henry Allen and Candice Patton's Iris West. WB's master plan is to open up an entire DC multiverse with this film, allowing for several different iterations of the same hero at once (think Robert Pattinson's Batman).

“My Flash is not gonna be light or dark in tone, it’s gonna have everything," Muschietti said in September 2020. "If you saw my previous movies like It and It [Chapter] 2, you’ll notice that I like to put everything in it. What you will see in Flash is a very deep, emotional story, but it’s also gonna very funny and a great, epic adventure at the same time. [But] also terrifying for some of the time … get ready."

Right now, The Flash is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 4, 2022. Fisher's final DCEU appearance will occur in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is slated to arrive on HBO Max sometime this year.