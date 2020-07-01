Ray Fisher accuses Joss Whedon of 'abusive' conduct during Justice League reshoots

Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has shed some more light on why he recently retracted his support for director Joss Whedon, who handled reshoots for 2017's Justice League.

"Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," Fisher wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "He was enabled, in many ways by [producers] Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment."

Fisher didn't go into specifics and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to SYFY WIRE's request for comment. Attempts to reach Whedon for comment were unsuccessful.

The Avengers filmmaker was tapped by Warner Bros. to oversee reshoots when Zack Snyder stepped back from the project in the wake of a family tragedy. While the studio undoubtably hoped that Whedon could help infuse some Marvel magic into the struggling DCEU, the crossover project was a box office and critical disappointment. It made over $650 million worldwide against a massive budget of $300 million and currently holds a 40 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Snyder is returning to the project to realize his original vision for the movie. The famous "Snyder Cut" of Justice League is set to make its world debut on HBO Max sometime next year.