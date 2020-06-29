Latest Stories

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures
Ray Fisher 'forcefully' retracts earlier support for Joss Whedon's Justice League theatrical cut

Benjamin Bullard
Jun 29, 2020
When Joss Whedon’s theatrical version of Justice League arrived in theaters in 2017, actor Ray Fisher turned heads as DC’s man-machine superhero Cyborg. Now Fisher’s turning heads again on social media — this time, for reversing his earlier positive comments about Whedon’s theatrical release.

In a tweet that offered little context for what might have motivated it, Fisher posted a clip from Warner Bros.’ 2017 San Diego Comic-Con panel ahead of the release of Justice League; one in which he gave Whedon a full vote of confidence for taking the reins of the project after original director Zack Snyder left the film to deal with a family tragedy.

In the nearly three year-old clip, Fisher says “Joss is a great guy, and Zack picked a good person to come in and clean up; and finish up for him.” But in the present day, on Twitter, Fisher shared the footage along with a pretty pointed message: “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement.”

So far, Fisher's original tweet has been his only remark on the matter, so it’s not clear what prompted his change of heart. The original Justice League — the one Whedon directed and the only one fans have yet seen — ended up grossing more than $650 million at the global box office, even as fans almost instantly began clamoring for Snyder’s original vision to turn up at some future time on home video.

That version, the infamous “Snyder Cut” that’s fueled countless speculations and even occasional endorsements from the cast themselves, has of course finally been confirmed not only as real, but as something fans will soon be able see for themselves. Snyder himself announced in May that his extended version of Justice League will arrive at the newly-launched HBO Max streaming platform sometime in 2021.

 

