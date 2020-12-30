Cyborg actor Ray Fisher says he ‘will not participate’ in future movies involving DC Films president Walter Hamada

The long-brewing verbal sparring match between Ray Fisher and some of the handlers of DC’s highly-valued film brands appears to have reached a new crescendo. The Cyborg actor issued a scathing tweet today in which he flatly stated that he won’t sign on for any future movie project that involves DC Films president Walter Hamada.

Fisher publicly described Hamada as “the most dangerous kind of enabler,” and said that he “will not participate in any production associated with him [Hamada].” The emotionally charged statement cited Warner Bros.’ recent investigation of misconduct on the set of the Joss Whedon-directed version of Justice League, with Fisher accusing the studio under Hamada’s guidance of attempting “to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation.”

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. revealed that it had concluded its investigation into Fisher’s allegations surrounding the making of the 2017 film. The investigation was launched after Fisher went public to question Whedon's conduct on set, with Fisher also taking aim at former Warner Bros. Co-President of Production Jon Berg and former DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns.

Fisher initially accused Whedon of "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” treatment of the Justice League cast and crew during the making of the film, which Whedon stepped in to finish after original director Zack Snyder left the project due to a family tragedy. Aquaman actor Jason Momoa later lent his support to Fisher’s accusations.

Following its investigation, Warner Bros. issued a brief Dec. 11 statement indicating (via Variety) that "WarnerMedia's investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded, and remedial action has been taken,” without going into detail about what “remedial action” entailed.

Via Variety, the “Sept. 4th hit-piece” Fisher mentioned in today’s tweet refers to a statement from Warner Bros. that Fisher had declined to meet with third-party investigators, though Fisher himself reportedly has denied that allegation. Variety also reports that Warner Bros. made that earlier statement in response to a previous Fisher tweet that accused Hamada of attempting “to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I [Fisher] would relent on Geoff Johns.” Warner Bros. has reportedly denied that allegation.

Snyder’s long-awaited extended cut of Justice League is currently expected to land at HBO Max sometime in 2021, releasing as a limited series in four hour-long installments. Recent reports on the extended film’s production suggest that Fisher is expected to reprise his role as Cyborg (aka Victor Stone), though it’s not clear whether his appearance involves additional footage beyond his on-screen role in the 2017 film.

SYFY WIRE has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.