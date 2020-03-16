Meow-ch! Tom Hooper's Cats scratches up 6 'wins' from 40th annual Razzie Awards

The 40th Annual Razzie Awards were going to be held over the weekend, but the in-person ceremony was canceled due to growing coronavirus concerns in Los Angeles. That being said, the show must go on and in true Razzie fashion, the list of 2019's worst movies and actors was instead announced in a seven-minute video, the very antithesis of the Oscars' bloated three-hour ceremony.

Even a global pandemic can't mask the infamy of Tom Hooper's ill-fated big screen adaptation of Cats, which scratched its way to six big "wins."

Rebel Wilson and James Corden, who both lampooned the film at this year's Academy Awards, were honored with Worst Supporting Actress and Worst Supporting Actor, respectively. The bizarre musical movie also received the titles for Worst Screenplay (Hooper and Lee Hall), Worst Director (Hooper), Worst Picture, and Worst Screen Combo (Any Two Half-Feline, Half-Human Hairballs).

Watch the "Lock-Down Edition" of the Razzies below. As you can see from the thumbnail, the ceremony's Golden Raspberry mascot is taking no chances with COVID-19.

Video of 40th Razzie Awards: The Lock-Down Edition

Todd Phillips' Joker dodged a bullet (pun intended) by losing out on the award for "Most Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property" to Rambo: Last Blood.

Keanu Reeves (Toy Story 4, John Wick 3) and Will Smith (Aladdin) were up for the Razzie Redeemer Award, but understandably lost to Eddie Murphy's powerful turn in Dolemite Is My Name.

Lastly, Hillary Duff won Worst Actress for her performance as Sharon Tate in The Haunting of Sharon Tate. It was another Manson-related flick from 2019 that got totally pummeled by Quentin Tarantino's alt-history fairy tale Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.