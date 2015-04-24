Latest Stories

Read the first chapters of Clive Barker's Hellraiser sequel, The Scarlet Gospels

Jeff Spry
Apr 24, 2015

After more than 20 years of writing, editing and revisions, Clive Barker's The Scarlet Gospels is finally headed for publication next month, and you can get a head start on the horror by reading the first two chapters for free online right now.  The novel is Barker's way of completing the saga of Pinhead, one of the cenobite creatures first introduced in his 1986 novella, The Hellbound Heart, which became the source material for the Hellraiser film franchise.  The Scarlet Gospels is the celebrated British author's first adult novel since 2007, and will not only bring about the death of Pinhead, but also contain another of Barker's recurring characters, Detective Henry D'Amour.

“Pinhead needed to say goodbye. He had a farewell speech to make. It was truly as simple as that,” Barker announced through his agent last year.

Wayne Brookes, Barker's editor at Macmillan, described the new hell-based book as “bloody, terrifying, and brilliantly complex, fans and newcomers alike will not be disappointed by the epic, visionary tale that is The Scarlet Gospels. Barker’s horror will make your worst nightmares seem like bedtime stories.”

Thanks to Daily Dead for the first two chapters of Barker's nightmarish new novel.   Prepare for the final battle between the priest of hell and his occult detective nemesis and tell us what you think of this paranormal preview.  Clive Barker's The Scarlet Gospels bleeds onto bookstore shelves this May from St. Martin's Press.

(Via Daily Dead)

