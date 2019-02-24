Read This Fanfiction: Black Panther and Shuri meet Spider-Man

Welcome to Read This Fanfiction, a new weekly digest of the hottest and latest fanfics about all your favorite movies, television shows, anime, and more. Whether they're popular, heartbreaking, innovative, or just plain entertaining, here's what you should be reading!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Into the Spider-Verse is an extraordinary achievement in animation and film, so it's only natural that a vibrant fanfiction community has sprung up around it. One of the greatest things to come out of it is this prompt by ironinkpen on Tumblr. It would appear that the father-son relationship between Jefferson Davis and Miles Morales resonated with viewers, spawning numerous fics about what it takes to be a dad to Spider-Man.

"Superhero Adoption Agency" by brushstrokesApocalyptic

Jefferson Davis realizes that Spider-Man is a child, and is determined to put an end to his recklessness. Miles disapproves.

"This kid was going to be the death of him" by TerrificMango

“The way you’re acting, it’s like you’re Spiderman’s dad or something.”

“What- I- I’m not acting like his dad!” Jefferson protested. “I’m just trying to look out for the kid. Someone has to.”

Maria just gave him a look. “That’s exactly like something a dad would say.”

"It’s a School Night, Why Are You Out Saving the World?" by TechnicolorVocab01

Jefferson Davis can’t lie to himself anymore. No matter how much he hates vigilantes — especially of the masked variety — a child is a child. And a dad is a dad.

Black Panther

Marvel's Black Panther was one of the few bright spots of a largely dismal 2018. As it goes for historic Oscar gold tonight, we thought we'd celebrate with some great fanfics from the Black Panther universe.

"(soul) on ice" by coffeeandoranges

Things are weird between us right now. They're gonna be real weird for a while.

In which Killmonger lives, because the justified rage of the oppressed deserves a seat at the table.

"The Adventures of Peter Parker" and Shuri by aceschwarz222

T'Challa must spend two weeks at the Avengers Compound working on an agreement with Tony Stark in light of Wakanda opening its borders and resources. He brings along his sister, Shuri, who meets the equally nerdy Peter Parker.

Basically a bunch of short, fluffy drabbles about a fantastic friendship between two adorable dorks.

Anime

"Florentine" (series) by Mazarin221b

This ongoing series places the Yuri On Ice!!! characters in the world of BDSM, with Yuuri Katsuki as a Dominant and Viktor Nikiforov as a Submissive. This rich and well-loved series stays true to the essence of the characters while also not being afraid to have a bit of fun with them (and with each other).

"Yesterday Upon the Stair" by PitViperOfDoom

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest animes going right now. This fic focuses in on Midoriya Izuku with a Sixth Sense AU twist, making for some spooky hijinks. It's great reading and has gained such popularity that it now has its own TV Tropes page.

Video Games

"24x76: Force Multiplication" by clickclickBANG

This Overwatch fic writer is probably best known for their McHanzo fic "Hang the Fool," but "24x76" deserves your attention as well. It's a slow burn and deep dive into the characters of "Reaper and Soldier: 76" with an incredible amount of respect and detail to Overwatch lore and the characters themselves.

"high noon" by captainamericagf

If you're a Red Dead Redemption 2 fan, or just fancy yourself part of a ragtag bunch of cowboys, you'll love this second-person tale that makes you a part of the crew. Billed as being rescued from a dangerous and loveless marriage, you assist the Red Dead crew as best you can and maybe find love along the way.

TV Shows

"Between Now and Eternity" by TomFooleryPrime

This Star Trek: Discovery Sarek/Amanda origin story is a gorgeous character study that feels right at home in the Star Trek universe. Completed at the end of 2018, you won't have to pine away for more chapters. Happy bingeing.

"I’m a Really Fun-Gal! (A Tale of Mushrooms and Dankness)" by RipleyD

If you're in need of something a bit lighter with a nice sprinkling of WTF, here's a story about Yaz carrying alien mushrooms to term. Did you expect anything less from a Doctor Who fic?