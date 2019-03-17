Read This Fanfiction: Continue the story with Captain Marvel, Apex Legends, and The Magicians

Welcome to Read This Fanfiction, a weekly digest of the hottest and latest fanfics about all your favorite movies, television shows, anime, and more. Whether they're popular, heartbreaking, innovative, or just plain entertaining, here's what you should be reading!

Captain Marvel

As if we could feature anything else this week. Captain Marvel has raked in nearly $1 billion already, making it the highest grossing film so far of 2019, and proving many naysayers wrong. We love it for its female relationships and Goose, yes, but we also just love Captain Marvel for being badass and enriching the Marvel Universe. If you're looking for more Carol Danvers goodness, then we have just the fanfiction for you.

"you are my sweetest downfall (i loved you first)" by QueenWithABeeThrone

“I was scared. Talos’ wife called to tell me he was gone, and so was half the Skrull population, and when I came here Fury was—” Carol’s voice gives, and she buries her face in Maria’s shoulder for a moment. “I was so scared I’d come here, and you wouldn’t be here.”

“I was scared too,” says Maria, her arms wrapping around Carol. “Thought for a minute you’d turned to dust with everyone else, too.”

or: Carol and Maria, twenty years later.

"Still Life With Flerken" by copperbadge

Nick Fury: soldier, spy, strategist, cat dad.

"Coming Home" by longforgottenhymn

Fury doesn't misuse the pager - not in his own opinion. Though, he has to admit, sometimes he and Carol have different views on what counts as an emergency.

And then there's the times they agree.

Movies

Ah yes, we're switching it up again this week. With good reason, however. The Avengers: Endgame trailer came out, as did the Aladdin one, so it got me thinking. Let's get nostalgic with some fic (because that's what I do).

"Tales From the Tower" by NyxEtoile and OlivesAwl

If you've ever wondered what The Avengers would be like as a sitcom, look no further. "Tales From The Tower" is a multi-storyline and multi-coupling megalith of nearly 1 million words. There is a lot to enjoy here.

"Courting Futility" by guiltyhousewife

This story combines the filmverse with the animated series verse, mainly by the inclusion of sorcerer Mozenrath, who is adorable and has lots of feelings.

TV

"Protected" by coal15

Season 4 of The Magicians is turning out to be quite the stunner, just like this fic about the lives of Quentin Coldwater and Eliot Waugh, aka the darling Queliot. From fluff to drama, it has it all, and better yet, it was just recently completed so we don't have to suffer a WIP.

"in the bed where you lie" by 1lostone and lucife56

There's a lot of opinions about where The Walking Dead is going, but one thing we'll all be able to agree on is the dastardly deliciousness that is this slow burn fic about Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon. When they fall, the pick each other back up. Sometimes literally.

Video Games

"Let’s Rock" by xyndario (cyndario)

If you're not familiar with Apex Legends, you should be. It's an insanely difficult, but awesome game with great diverse characters. It's battle royale style, and it's intense. This second-person fic puts you in the thick of it with the champion known as Bangalore.

"Clanbuilding for Dummies" by RowanandKatrina

Did you know there was fanfiction about The Sims? I did not, so I was delighted to stumble across it. Just goes to show, if you can think about it, there's fic about it. With the latest release for The Sims 4, though it might be fun to see what The Goths were up to... read this and you'll find out.