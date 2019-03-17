Latest Stories

girl-on-the-third-floor
Tag: Fangrrls
Girl on the Third Floor delivers a gender-bent haunted house scenario
Left 4 Dead zombie hand
Tag: Games
Gaming: Left 4 Dead makers come Back 4 Blood; Dragon Ball plays its Switch cards; more
Gwendoline Christie
Tag: Fangrrls
Look of the Week: Gwendoline Christie and Sophie Turner's fantasy fashion moments
fanfic317
Tag: Movies
Read This Fanfiction: Continue the story with Captain Marvel, Apex Legends, and The Magicians
fanfic317

Read This Fanfiction: Continue the story with Captain Marvel, Apex Legends, and The Magicians

Contributed by
Manente_3B
Kristina Manente
Mar 17, 2019

Welcome to Read This Fanfiction, a weekly digest of the hottest and latest fanfics about all your favorite movies, television shows, anime, and more. Whether they're popular, heartbreaking, innovative, or just plain entertaining, here's what you should be reading!

Captain Marvel

As if we could feature anything else this week. Captain Marvel has raked in nearly $1 billion already, making it the highest grossing film so far of 2019, and proving many naysayers wrong. We love it for its female relationships and Goose, yes, but we also just love Captain Marvel for being badass and enriching the Marvel Universe. If you're looking for more Carol Danvers goodness, then we have just the fanfiction for you.

captainmarvel

Credit: @wandakunpls

"you are my sweetest downfall (i loved you first)" by QueenWithABeeThrone

“I was scared. Talos’ wife called to tell me he was gone, and so was half the Skrull population, and when I came here Fury was—” Carol’s voice gives, and she buries her face in Maria’s shoulder for a moment. “I was so scared I’d come here, and you wouldn’t be here.”

“I was scared too,” says Maria, her arms wrapping around Carol. “Thought for a minute you’d turned to dust with everyone else, too.”

or: Carol and Maria, twenty years later. 

"Still Life With Flerken" by copperbadge

Nick Fury: soldier, spy, strategist, cat dad.

"Coming Home" by longforgottenhymn

Fury doesn't misuse the pager - not in his own opinion. Though, he has to admit, sometimes he and Carol have different views on what counts as an emergency.

And then there's the times they agree.

Movies

Ah yes, we're switching it up again this week. With good reason, however. The Avengers: Endgame trailer came out, as did the Aladdin one, so it got me thinking. Let's get nostalgic with some fic (because that's what I do).

Avengers drawing by Pete Frost

Credit: Pete Frost @petefrostart

"Tales From the Tower" by NyxEtoile and OlivesAwl

If you've ever wondered what The Avengers would be like as a sitcom, look no further. "Tales From The Tower" is a multi-storyline and multi-coupling megalith of nearly 1 million words. There is a lot to enjoy here.

"Courting Futility" by guiltyhousewife

This story combines the filmverse with the animated series verse, mainly by the inclusion of sorcerer Mozenrath, who is adorable and has lots of feelings.

TV

"Protected" by coal15

Season 4 of The Magicians is turning out to be quite the stunner, just like this fic about the lives of Quentin Coldwater and Eliot Waugh, aka the darling Queliot. From fluff to drama, it has it all, and better yet, it was just recently completed so we don't have to suffer a WIP.

queliot_heilmojito

Credit: @heilmojito

"in the bed where you lie" by 1lostone and lucife56

There's a lot of opinions about where The Walking Dead is going, but one thing we'll all be able to agree on is the dastardly deliciousness that is this slow burn fic about Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon. When they fall, the pick each other back up. Sometimes literally.

Video Games

BANGALORE_WEB_Sukanne

Credit: Sukanne @Sukanne

"Let’s Rock" by xyndario (cyndario)

If you're not familiar with Apex Legends, you should be. It's an insanely difficult, but awesome game with great diverse characters. It's battle royale style, and it's intense. This second-person fic puts you in the thick of it with the champion known as Bangalore.

"Clanbuilding for Dummies" by RowanandKatrina

Did you know there was fanfiction about The Sims? I did not, so I was delighted to stumble across it. Just goes to show, if you can think about it, there's fic about it. With the latest release for The Sims 4, though it might be fun to see what The Goths were up to... read this and you'll find out.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Games
Tag: Features
Tag: Read This Fanfiction
Tag: fanfiction
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: The Magicians
Tag: Aladdin
Tag: The Walking Dead

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
ECCC_Right Rail vertical
emerald city mobile icon
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Read This Fanfiction
Tag: fan fiction
fanfic0310
Read This Fanfiction: Stories from American Gods, Critical Role, and Arrow
Kristina Manente
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: fanfiction
Tag: anime
fanfic0303
Read This Fanfiction: Excellent Umbrella Academy, Pokémon and Russian Doll stories
Kristina Manente
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: romance novels
magicians-alifeintheday
Objects in Space 2/24/19: Peaches and plums
Carly Lane
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: The Week in Geek
Tag: Aladdin
Aladdin Will Smith as the Genie Disney
The Week in Geek: Frozen gets dark, Will Smith goes blue, and Trek fixes a mistake
Dany Roth
Feb 15, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1