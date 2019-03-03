Read This Fanfiction: Excellent Umbrella Academy, Pokémon and Russian Doll stories

Welcome to Read This Fanfiction, a new weekly digest of the hottest and latest fanfics about all your favorite movies, television shows, anime, and more. Whether they're popular, heartbreaking, innovative, or just plain entertaining, here's what you should be reading!

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY

Featured this week is fic from Netflix's breakout series based on the comics and graphic novels by Gerard Way. The hilarious and wonderful antics of a family with extraordinary powers trying to stop the apocalypse makes for great binge-watching, and is also ripe for fan fiction writers. Below is a selection of tales of whimsy and angst to further the adventures of the members of The Umbrella Academy.

Credit: David M. Buisan @davidmbuisan

"The Dead Aren't Good Company" by RosyPages

They’d been back in time for less than a month when their father forced Klaus back into the mausoleum. But maybe this time his family can do the right thing.

"Why'd They Change It, I Can't Say (People Just Liked It Better That Way)" by avalanchecaster

The Hargreeves siblings after the apocalypse.

"We're Running Just As Fast As We Can" by CloudElemental

Being sorry wasn’t going to change anything. Vanya is given the chance to fix her mistake, save the world and her siblings.

She really doesn't know what she's doing. All she knows is that the future she made can't be allowed to happen.

ANIME

"Let´s see what the night can do." by JessKyuCriss

This series of fluffy and sweet drabbles about Ash Lynx and Okumura Eiji from Banana Fish, an anime and manga series about a teenage gang leader in New York City, is a delightful read and perfect antidote for the angst and drama of the series.

"The Pursuit of Repeating History" by RiddleAfar (Snyuuk)

With the announcement of a newly animated Fruits Basket coming to our screens, it's worth a jot down memory lane, especially into the complicated relationship between Kyo and Yuki. The author clearly has a love for the world and characters, which is demonstrated not only through their descriptions, but their characterizations of the beloved cast.

VIDEO GAMES

"A Voluntary Oath" by KaiserinAstraia

If you've not finished playing Kingdom Hearts 3, you may want to approach this fic with caution as major spoilers lie within. It's a wonderfully written and touching look at how Sora deals with the effects of the ending, which the author rewrites... because dang, that ending.

"Purple Tint" by nomjoon

The newest Pokémon game, Sword and Shield, was announced earlier this week, so what better way to celebrate that than with some Pokefic? There's an abundance to choose from considering all the games, but take a look at this tale of the originals, Red and Blue, having to deal with one another as rivals on a journey.

TV SHOWS

Credit: Anna Malkova @Anna__Malkova

"The Messed Up Motherf**kers Afterlife Movie Club" by SassySnowperson (DramaticEntrance)

It's a crime that there's not more Russian Doll fanfic out there, especially given how amazing the show is. While we're hoping more fic will appear, take a few minutes to read this hilarious story of Nadia and Alan watching a movie if only for lines like these: "... nobody else knew what it felt like to be crushed by a falling air conditioning unit, and that was the sort of thing that really brought two people together."

"It's Better When Equal" by Val_Creative

The polyamorous relationship between Siren's Ryn and her human lovers Ben and Maddie is one of the first real representations on television. Naturally, this is further celebrated in a number of wonderful fanfictions that seek to explore the relationships between these characters more in-depth. This sweet one-shot is just a taste of that, but one worth sampling.