Ready for Ready Player Two? Ernest Cline promises new Easter eggs and dangers in upcoming sequel

Ready to return to the OASIS? Author Ernest Cline has revealed some intriguing plot details about Ready Player Two, the upcoming sequel to his hit novel Ready Player One.

Speaking with Wil Wheaton in front of his custom-made DeLorean for New York Comic Con on Friday, Cline discussed the forthcoming novel and chatted about what it was like working with Steven Speilberg on adapting his 2011 novel for the big screen. And, naturally, he talked about taking said DeLorean out for a spin (no, he didn't take it up to 88 miles per hour).

Although plot details have been under wraps until now, Cline forwarded the synopsis from the dust jacket to Wheaton to read aloud. Considering Wheaton will narrate the audiobook of Ready Player Two, it was fitting he'd be the first to read the description. And based on the synopsis, it does indeed sound like another nostalgia-fueled, Easter egg-filled romp through 1980s pop culture.

Per the dust jacket description: "Days after winning OASIS founder James Halliday’s contest, Wade Watts makes a discovery that changes everything. Hidden within Halliday’s vaults, waiting for his heir to find, lies a technological advancement that will once again change the world and make the OASIS a thousand times more wondrous — and addictive — that even Wade dreamed possible. With it comes a new riddle, and a new quest — a last Easter egg from Halliday hinting at a mysterious prize. And an unexpected, impossibly powerful, and dangerous new rival awaits, one who’ll kill millions to get what he wants. Wade’s life and the future of the OASIS are again at stake, but this time the fate of humanity also hangs in the balance."

Ready Player Two goes on sale Nov. 24. It is now available for pre-order.

Video of Ready Player Two | A conversation with Ernest Cline and Wil Wheaton

