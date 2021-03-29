Rebecca Hall sees double in first trailer for new Sundance horror hit 'The Night House'

Grief does crazy things to people, and sometimes that means they go places they shouldn't, and see things they were never meant to. But what happens when one woman goes looking for the truth behind her husband's death, and finds something not only unexpected, but seemingly impossible?

That's the question at the heart of The Night House, the acclaimed new horror film that follows a woman's descent into a web of darkness and long-hidden plans all building to somehing that seems unreal. Beth (Rebecca Hall) is still reeling from her husband's suicide out on the lake next to their idyllic home, and her grieving process isn't made easier by the ominous, cryptic note he left.

But then things start to get even stranger for Beth as she tries to adjust to life alone at the lake house. Strange footprints start to appear on the dock, she hears noises upstairs, and she begins to get the feeling that her husband's presence might still be lurking somewhere in the house. What she discovers, after digging deeper into his belongingss is something else altogether, but is it real, or is she just losing her mind?

Check out the trailer:

Video of THE NIGHT HOUSE | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

Directed by David Bruckner (The Ritual) from a script by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski (Super Dark Times), The Night House looks to put a freaky spin on the haunted house genre by throwing in a doppelganger element that the trailer teases but doesn't fully give away. There's something about that reveal that makes the film's impending release all the more exciting. If the trailer is willing to tell us that, what else is the film hiding?

After premiering to solid buzz at the Sundance Film Festival last year and then sort of dropping from the radar during the pandemic, The Night House is now set to join a planned busy summer of new genre releases, arriving in theaters July 16. It's a good thing Searchlight Pictures is getting out ahead of the marketing now, because this looks like one horror fans won't want to miss.