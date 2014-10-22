This recut of the Star Wars prequels tries to turn all three into one decent movie

If you’re gearing up for a Star Wars rewatch and want to avoid the prequels as much as possible, this could definitely save you a few precious hours.

The folks at Double Digit have taken all three prequel films — The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith — and sliced and diced that footage into a svelte runtime just under three hours. Yeah, that’s right — they chopped the total run time more than in half, and still seem to have hit the narrative high points and strengthened a few others.

Heck, axing most of Jar Jar’s scenes make this a must-watch, anyway. The creators claim many large plot pieces have been removed or changed to strengthen the core relationships between Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala. The recut was inspired by Topher Grace’s similar project.

If you have the time and want to give it a shot, check out Turn to the Dark Side: Episode 3.1 (Special Edition) below and let us know what you think. Just hurry up — we’d think Disney will have this thing yanked offline sooner rather than later:

