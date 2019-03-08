Exclusive preview: Dynamite's enticing new crossover, Red Sonja and Vampirella meet Betty and Veronica #1

It seems like everything is fair game today when it comes to comic book crossovers, uniting superheroes, cartoon characters, and literary heroes from every corner of the universe, but nobody could predict Dynamite Entertainment and Archie Comics' decadent pairing of Red Sonja and Vampirella with the teen sweethearts of Riverdale High.

Sharply written by Amy Chu (Green Hornet, KISS: The End) and complemented by wicked art from Maria Laura Sanapo (DC Bombshells, Charmed), Red Sonja and Vampirella meet Betty and Veronica #1 doesn't strike until May 8, but SYFY WIRE has scored an exclusive early look at this wild new one-shot and its cool set of companion enameled pins.

Credit: Dynamite Entertainment

In this mad mashup of iconic female superstars, we're treated to mystery, murder, and mayhem theat descends upon poor Riverdale in a monumental meeting destined to become a fan favorite. The storyline follows a sudden pandemic of unsolved paranormal murders that lead Drakulon's famous vampire hunter Vampirella and the sword-swinging she-devil Red Sonja to the sleepy, old-fashioned town where strange things often occur. Crashing into the heart of Riverdale, the pair encounter Betty and Veronica, investigative reporters for the high school paper, who are hunting down the same killer.

Credit: Dynamite Entertainment

“Sure, Betty and Veronica have met Harley and Poison Ivy, but Red Sonja and Vampirella are different," Amy Chu tells SYFY WIRE. "I had wanted to bring Vampirella into my previous Red Sonja run but there wasn't a good opportunity in the story line. There is a danger that this all goes wrong. I feel a bit like Evel Knievel. Let's see where this goes!”

In a case of serendipity, Chu had been wanting to work on something with Sanapo for a while, and this was the perfect project to combine their talents.

"We've crossed paths at a few conventions but she lives in Italy," Chu adds. "A lot of fans ask about this process, but it's not so simple! Most artists can only work on one book at a time. So much of creative partnerships is a matter of timing, luck and persistence. Vampirella and Red Sonja, if you think about it, make a great team. Vampirella's got a thing for blood, and Sonja is pretty good at providing a steady stream of it.”

Credit: Dynamite Entertainment

Dynamite's Red Sonja and Vampirella meets Betty and Veronica one-shot showcases a vivid main cover by Fay Dalton and a colorful array of variants by Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, Paulina Ganucheau, Laura Braga, Dan Parent, and Cat Staggs.

Check out our exclusive 3-page preview with all seven covers and enamel pins in the full gallery below, then tell us if you'll join this quartet in Riverdale's rampage of blood horror!