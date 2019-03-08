Latest Stories

NASA screengrab of black hole
Tag: Science
There might be a way to find out what a black hole ate
GettyImages-1134569508
Tag: Movies
SXSW: Jordan Peele and cast of Us talk scare contests and 'the real villain'
Vampirella Betty Veronica Hero
Tag: Comics
Exclusive preview: Dynamite's enticing new crossover, Red Sonja and Vampirella meet Betty and Veronica #1
Andy Serkis
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Andy Serkis enlists in Mouse Guard; Dean Israelite wrangles Minotaur; more
Vampirella Betty Veronica Hero

Exclusive preview: Dynamite's enticing new crossover, Red Sonja and Vampirella meet Betty and Veronica #1

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Mar 8, 2019

It seems like everything is fair game today when it comes to comic book crossovers, uniting superheroes, cartoon characters, and literary heroes from every corner of the universe, but nobody could predict Dynamite Entertainment and Archie Comics' decadent pairing of Red Sonja and Vampirella with the teen sweethearts of Riverdale High.

Sharply written by Amy Chu (Green Hornet, KISS: The End) and complemented by wicked art from Maria Laura Sanapo (DC Bombshells, Charmed), Red Sonja and Vampirella meet Betty and Veronica #1 doesn't strike until May 8, but SYFY WIRE has scored an exclusive early look at this wild new one-shot and its cool set of companion enameled pins.

Vampirella Betty Veronica Cover

Credit: Dynamite Entertainment

In this mad mashup of iconic female superstars, we're treated to mystery, murder, and mayhem theat descends upon poor Riverdale in a monumental meeting destined to become a fan favorite. The storyline follows a sudden pandemic of unsolved paranormal murders that lead Drakulon's famous vampire hunter Vampirella and the sword-swinging she-devil Red Sonja to the sleepy, old-fashioned town where strange things often occur. Crashing into the heart of Riverdale, the pair encounter Betty and Veronica, investigative reporters for the high school paper, who are hunting down the same killer.

Vampirella Betty Veronica Slice

Credit: Dynamite Entertainment

“Sure, Betty and Veronica have met Harley and Poison Ivy, but Red Sonja and Vampirella are different," Amy Chu tells SYFY WIRE. "I had wanted to bring Vampirella into my previous Red Sonja run but there wasn't a good opportunity in the story line. There is a danger that this all goes wrong. I feel a bit like Evel Knievel. Let's see where this goes!” 

In a case of serendipity, Chu had been wanting to work on something with Sanapo for a while, and this was the perfect project to combine their talents.

"We've crossed paths at a few conventions but she lives in Italy," Chu adds. "A lot of fans ask about this process, but it's not so simple! Most artists can only work on one book at a time. So much of creative partnerships is a matter of timing, luck and persistence. Vampirella and Red Sonja, if you think about it, make a great team.  Vampirella's got a thing for blood, and Sonja is pretty good at providing a steady stream of it.”

Vampirella Betty Veronica Slice 2

Credit: Dynamite Entertainment

Dynamite's Red Sonja and Vampirella meets Betty and Veronica one-shot showcases a vivid main cover by Fay Dalton and a colorful array of variants by Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, Paulina Ganucheau, Laura Braga, Dan Parent, and Cat Staggs.

Check out our exclusive 3-page preview with all seven covers and enamel pins in the full gallery below, then tell us if you'll join this quartet in Riverdale's rampage of blood horror!

Vampirella Betty Veronica Cover A
Credit: Dynamite Entertainment
Vampirella Betty Veronica Cover B
Credit: Dynamite Entertainment
Vampirella Betty Veronica Cover C
Credit: Dynamite Entertainment
Vampirella Betty Veronica Cover D
Credit: Dynamite Entertainment
Vampirella Betty Veronica Cover E
Credit: Dynamite Entertainment
Vampirella Betty Veronica Cover F
Credit: Dynamite Entertainment
Vampirella Betty Veronica Cover G
Credit: Dynamite Entertainment
Vampirella Betty Veronica P1
Credit: Dynamite Entertainment
Vampirella Betty Veronica P2
Credit: Dynamite Entertainment
Vampirella Betty Veronica P3
Credit: Dynamite Entertainment
Dynamite Pin 1
Credit: Dynamite Entertainment
Dynamite Pin 2
Credit: Dynamite Entertainment
Dynamite Pin 3
Credit: Dynamite Entertainment
Dynamite Pin 4
Credit: Dynamite Entertainment
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Red Sonja and Vampirella Meet Betty and Veronica #1
Tag: Dynamite Entertainment
Tag: Archie Comics
Tag: amy chu
Tag: Maria Sanapo
Tag: comic previews

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Vampirella Valentine's Day Special
Tag: Dynamite Entertainment
Vampirella Hero
Exclusive: Stir your blood with Drakulon's princess in Dynamite's Vampirella Valentine's Special
Jeff Spry
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Comics
Tag: comic previews
hero_marvel_wedding_special_cover.png
New comics for the week of May 16, 2018
Jim McCann
May 15, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: AfterShock Comics
Tag: Archie Comics
hero_sw_adventures_10_cover.png
New comics for the week of May 9, 2018
Jim McCann
May 8, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Comics
Tag: comic previews
hero_dc_nation_0.png
New comics for the week of May 2, 2018
Jim McCann
May 1, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0