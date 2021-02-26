Red Sonja movie adaptation forging ahead with Tomb Raider & Witcher writer

Can you believe the last time we saw Red Sonja in live action on the big screen was 1985, when Brigitte Nielsen took on the titular role opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger's Conan-esque High Lord Kalidor? While we've been hearing rumors for the better part of a decade now, the last we heard anything official about a new movie adaptation of Red Sonja was way back in June 2019, when Joey Soloway (Transparent) came on board as writer and director after Bryan Singer left the project.

Work on the adaptation of the sword and sorcery comic book has been quiet since, but The Hollywood Reporter broke news today that the project is still moving forward, and now has a new writer to boot: The Witcher: Blood Origin writer and Tomb Raider anime showrunner, Tasha Huo.

The Red Sonja adaptation — which unsurprisingly focuses on Red Sonja, the legendary red-haired warrior who has been slaying monsters in the comics (starting at Marvel, most recently at Dynamite) since the '70s — has been in the works for years at production company Millennium Films. After a series of delays, however, the project is finally moving ahead, with casting on the film set to begin immediately.

"I have loved Red Sonja forever and I feel so honored to help shepherd her story and start this cinematic journey,” Soloway told THR. “There could not be a greater moment in our world for Red Sonja's ways of wielding power and her connection with nature and our planet. She is an ancient heroine with an epic calling, and translating that to the screen is a dream come true for me as a filmmaker. I can't wait to collaborate with Tasha on this vision."

No news yet on what studio will pick up the project, though Millennium is currently shopping the movie around. "We’re very excited to be bringing Red Sonja to the market and the world,” Millennium co-president Jonathan Younger said. “This has been a long time coming. Having Joey Soloway at the helm of this feminist icon franchise is the perfect recipe for a magical adventure, which is exactly what the world needs today."