Redline is the best animated movie you've never heard of

Dany Roth
Apr 6, 2019

The late 2000s are an interesting time for animation, especially Japanese animation. There's a large transition towards more and more content created digitally and less and less hand drawn stuff. This is a time when there's an enormous glut of content, and when we're teetering on the edge of services like Crunchyroll that finally make it easy to get Japanese shows over to western audiences easily and quickly.

And in the middle of all of that drops a delayed release of a Madhouse Productions film created by the legendary Takeshi Koike called Redline. Redline is a racing anime, but nothing like Speed Racer. At first it seems like a classic underdog story about the poor kid, rising through the ranks to become a national hero, but it's so much more than that. It's actually, weirdly, a story about rejecting fascism. It's also kind of an indictment of the military industrial complex?

Magical girls are also there. Redline is very weird! But it's also absolutely stunning. Every single moment is packed with incredibly detailed, gorgeous art.

And that's why anime expert and associate editor at Anime News Network, Jacob Chapman, brought us Redline for the latest episode of Every Day Animation.

And, if you're following along, get excited, because we're sticking with anime but also going a lot more mainstream. Tomorrow, comics creator, Mariah McCourt is bringing with her the one, the only Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away. This is easily one of the best animated films ever made and we've got so much to say about it. So definitely rewatch that tonight and get ready for a fun conversation. We'll meet you there.

