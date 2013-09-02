Latest Stories

image.jpeg

Redshirts, The Avengers + Game of Thrones lead 2013 Hugo Awards

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Sep 2, 2013

The results are in! So, who did well at the World Science Fiction Convention’s annual Hugo Awards?

The full winner’s roster was announced at an event gala at Worldcon in San Antonio, Texas, and it’s a great wrap-up of some of the best sci-fi works of the past year. The group gives out arguably the most respected awards in the genre, but remains fan-driven in the best possible ways.

Not surprisingly, there are a few familiar names among the winners list from Sunday night’s announcements — i.e. The Avengers, Game of Thrones and comic guru Brian K. Vaughn — but there are also a few surprises.

So, without further ado, here are all the written works, TV episodes, movies and comics you need to look into ASAP; plus some great artists and writers to keep an eye on:

  • Best Novel: Redshirts: A Novel with Three Codas by John Scalzi (Tor)
  • Best Novella: The Emperor's Soul by Brandon Sanderson (Tachyon Publications)
  • Best Novelette: “The Girl-Thing Who Went Out for Sushi” by Pat Cadigan (Edge of Infinity, Solaris)
  • Best Short Story: “Mono no Aware” by Ken Liu (The Future is Japanese, VIZ Media LLC)
  • Best Related Work: Writing Excuses Season Seven by Brandon Sanderson, Dan Wells, Mary Robinette Kowal, Howard Tayler and Jordan Sanderson
  • Best Graphic Story: Saga, Volume One written by Brian K. Vaughn, illustrated by Fiona Staples (Image Comics)
  • Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form: The Avengers Screenplay & Directed by Joss Whedon (Marvel Studios, Disney, Paramount)
  • Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form: Game of Thrones: “Blackwater” Written by George R.R. Martin, Directed by Neil Marshall. Created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (HBO)
  • Best Editor, Short Form: Stanley Schmidt
  • Best Editor, Long Form: Patrick Nielsen Hayden
  • Best Professional Artist: John Picacio
  • Best Semiprozine: Clarkesworld edited by Neil Clarke, Jason Heller, Sean Wallace and Kate Baker
  • Best Fanzine: SF Signal edited by John DeNardo, JP Frantz, and Patrick Hester
  • Best Fan Writer: Tansy Rayner Roberts
  • Best Fan Artist: Galen Dara
  • Best Fancast: SF Squeecast, Elizabeth Bear, Paul Cornell, Seanan McGuire, Lynne M. Thomas, Catherynne M. Valente (Presenters) and David McHone-Chase (Technical Producer)
  • John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer: Mur Lafferty

2013.jpg

(Via Tor)

image_0.jpeg
George R.R. Martin and Rory McCann accept the Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form award for the...
photo (4).JPG
John Scalzi wins for Best Novel -- Redshirts -- at the LoneStarCon Hugo Awards ceremony.
photo (6).JPG
Earl Korshack and David Kyle present the First Fandom awards at the LoneStarCon Hugo Awards...
photo (7).JPG
Trevor Quachri announces the winner of the John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer at the...
photo (5).JPG
Mur Lafferty accepts the John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer at the LoneStarCon Hugo Awards...
photo (3).JPG
Pat Cadigan wins the Best Novelette Hugo at the LoneStarCon Hugo Awards ceremony.
photo (1).JPG
Stanley Schmidt wins in the Best Editor Short Form category at the LoneStarCon Hugo Awards ceremony.
photo (2).JPG
Robert Silverberg speaks at the LoneStarCon Hugo Awards ceremony.
photo.JPG
Patrick Nielsen Hayden wins in the Best Editor category at the LoneStarCon Hugo Awards ceremony.
