Redshirts, The Avengers + Game of Thrones lead 2013 Hugo Awards

The results are in! So, who did well at the World Science Fiction Convention’s annual Hugo Awards?

The full winner’s roster was announced at an event gala at Worldcon in San Antonio, Texas, and it’s a great wrap-up of some of the best sci-fi works of the past year. The group gives out arguably the most respected awards in the genre, but remains fan-driven in the best possible ways.

Not surprisingly, there are a few familiar names among the winners list from Sunday night’s announcements — i.e. The Avengers, Game of Thrones and comic guru Brian K. Vaughn — but there are also a few surprises.

So, without further ado, here are all the written works, TV episodes, movies and comics you need to look into ASAP; plus some great artists and writers to keep an eye on:

Best Novel : Redshirts: A Novel with Three Codas by John Scalzi (Tor)

Best Novella : The Emperor's Soul by Brandon Sanderson (Tachyon Publications)

Best Novelette : “The Girl-Thing Who Went Out for Sushi” by Pat Cadigan (Edge of Infinity, Solaris)

Best Short Story : “Mono no Aware” by Ken Liu (The Future is Japanese, VIZ Media LLC)

Best Related Work : Writing Excuses Season Seven by Brandon Sanderson, Dan Wells, Mary Robinette Kowal, Howard Tayler and Jordan Sanderson

Best Graphic Story : Saga, Volume One written by Brian K. Vaughn, illustrated by Fiona Staples (Image Comics)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form : The Avengers Screenplay & Directed by Joss Whedon (Marvel Studios, Disney, Paramount)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form : Game of Thrones: “Blackwater” Written by George R.R. Martin, Directed by Neil Marshall. Created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (HBO)

Best Editor, Short Form : Stanley Schmidt

Best Editor, Long Form : Patrick Nielsen Hayden

Best Professional Artist : John Picacio

Best Semiprozine : Clarkesworld edited by Neil Clarke, Jason Heller, Sean Wallace and Kate Baker

Best Fanzine : SF Signal edited by John DeNardo, JP Frantz, and Patrick Hester

Best Fan Writer : Tansy Rayner Roberts

Best Fan Artist : Galen Dara

Best Fancast : SF Squeecast, Elizabeth Bear, Paul Cornell, Seanan McGuire, Lynne M. Thomas, Catherynne M. Valente (Presenters) and David McHone-Chase (Technical Producer)

John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer: Mur Lafferty

Zoom In

(Via Tor)