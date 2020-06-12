WIRE Buzz: Relic trailer; Logan Lerman open to Percy Jackson return; Olivia Munn leads Replay

After posting a teaser last month, upcoming horror film Relic is now giving fans a full look at what they can expect from writer/director Natalie Erika James' critically-beloved debut.

The Sundance hit is about missing mother Edna (Robyn Nevin), whose daughter, Kay (Emily Mortimer), and granddaughter, Sam (Bella Heathcote), venture out to her country home to figure out what's going on. Is it dementia? Or perhaps something more... otherworldly?

The IFC Midnight movie certainly errs towards the latter in its creepy official trailer, which fans can see below.

Take a look:

Video of Relic - Official Trailer I HD I IFC Midnight

Co-written by Christian White, this is appears to be a script with a lot to say. Age, empathy, and the lengths family will go to for each other all come in a package of supernatural terror. And yes, there's always something under the bed. Yikes.

Relic drops on July 10.

Next, in light of the news that mythological YA series Percy Jackson is coming to Disney+ as a live-action show (after a pair of movies that didn't quite inspire a Harry Potter-level franchise), their cinematic star has expressed an interest in coming back for a new role.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Logan Lerman (who played Jackson in both Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters) explained that he'd be open to a return to the franchise. When asked if he'd be up for a role, perhaps this time as Percy's dad, Poseidon himself, the actor seemed to be keeping an open mind.

"Yeah, potentially, it just depends," Lerman said. "It's early right now you know. It usually starts with an announcement like this for a big project. So, they announced the development of this show. I wonder when they will be ready to make it. They've got to approve scripts, budget it, and cast it. Do this whole thing. So, it could be a ways away for them, you know. I'm curious if there would be a role that would be interesting for me or something like that. I'd definitely consider it."

No timeline has yet been announced for the Percy Jackson show, though author Rick Riordan (who was not a fan of the films) and his wife Becky will be involved in some form.

Finally, Olivia Munn is heading back to action, after showing her genre chops in films like The Predator and X-Men: Apocalypse, alongside TV roles in shows like The Rook. Those performances blended sci-fi strangeness with traditional action stunts, which is what it looks like she'll be tackling once again for Replay.

Deadline reports that the film, which was just brought to the Cannes virtual marketplace, will star and be produced by Munn. Written and directed by Jimmy Loweree, Replay seems to be a John Wick or Taken-esque story of a woman whose husband is kidnapped and killed. Thanks to some high-tech wizardry so cutting-edge that it's actually illegal, she'll be trying to change the past, get revenge, and ultimately save him.

"Audiences are going to witness the birth of the next great action star with Olivia Munn in this film," said producer Ethan Erwin from Dark Castle Entertainment. "And our director, Jimmy Loweree, is an incredible young filmmaker, whose vision for this movie is going to blow people away."

No timeline has yet been set for Replay.