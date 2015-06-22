Relive Boba Fett’s costume test with 30+ vintage, 1979 Star Wars images

A few dozen vintage Star Wars shots have surfaced, showing off one of the the original costume tests for Boba Fett circa 1979.

Approximately 30 images from behind the scenes of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back have shown up online, showing off the evolution of the costume and how quaint it looks taken out of its blockbuster context. As most fans likely know, Boba Fett was played by English actor Jeremy Bulloch in the original Star Wars series.

These behind-the-scenes shots show the costume off relatively early in its evolution, though as Collider notes, it technically made its public debut at the 1978 San Anselmo Country Fair parade and Star Wars Holiday Special. Regardless, this is still an extremely cool peek into cinema history. We get to see the gear broken down into smaller components (weapons, armor, etc.).

If you’re looking for some cosplay tips, this is an excellent place to start.

Check out the images below and let us know what you think:

(Via Collider)