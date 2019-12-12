Remember The Expanse! The Churn recaps Seasons 1-3

Before you jump into The Expanse Season 4 on Prime Video, dive into our recaps of Seasons 1-3 below!

I. Join host Ana Marie Cox as she refreshes our memory of all the most important parts of The Expanse's first season and then talks to political scientist, Dan Drezner about all things Earth, Mars, and the Belt!

II. Join Ana Marie Cox as she walks listeners through the most important moments of The Expanse Season 2 before chatting with political scientist Dan Drezner about the characters and how they change as the show progresses.

III. Join host Ana Marie Cox as she takes us through all of the most important moments of The Expanse Season 3 before diving into a discussion with political scientist Dan Drezner about all the different ideologies and factions of the show.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play here.

Subscribe on Stitcher here.

Click here for previous episodes of The Churn.

If you have questions for the cast and crew, tweet us @syfywire with the hashtag #TheChurn.