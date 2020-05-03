Remembering our first trip to the Star Trek mirror universe in 'Mirror, Mirror' [Warp Factor 2.4]

Welcome back to SYFY WIRE's Agonizer, 2309 Edition, where all of you slippery mortals will be... wait... that's not right.

Excuse us, we've had a bit of an incursion from the mirror dimension recently. Welcome back to SYFY WIRE's Warp Factor, where this week we're rather appropriately taking a look at the Star Trek Original Series episode, "Mirror, Mirror."

Every cliche about evil mirror dimensions, full of doppelgangers with goatees and doing evil salutes, pretty much began with this episode of television. The concept was odd at the time, but at this point it is common. Kirk, Uhura, Scotty, and McCoy ending up in a parallel universe where everything is, well, evil, is not as hard to fathom as it was when this episode first aired.

That's likely because Trek has returned to the this parallel dimension often, and on multiple different shows. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine went there five times, Star Trek: Enterprise took us there for a memorable jaunt, and Star Trek: Discovery made the entire concept a central facet in its first season. The mirror universe continues to play a role on that series, because certain "Terran Empire" characters made the jump back to the prime universe with the rest of the crew.

Still, it all began with yet another transporter malfunction in "Mirror, Mirror." Two things are made very clear with this episode: Kirk screaming like a madman is always brilliant, and Mr. Spock is always the most logical and capable person in any room.

Take a look as Warp Factor attempts to break free of a mirror script and look back at this landmark episode. Bloodwine is always victorious.