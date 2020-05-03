Latest Stories

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores in Season 3 of Westworld
Tag: TV
Westworld fans weigh in as key characters power down in Season 3 finale
Westworld Season 3 finale Dolores and Caleb
Tag: TV
The Season 3 finale of Westworld ushers in a new world
Outlander 511 cast
Tag: Fangrrls
Bittersweet farewells and dangerous new enemies in Outlander's 'Journeycake'
Scarif beach scene in Star Wars Battlefront II
Tag: Games
Gaming: Rogue One swan song for Star Wars Battlefront II; Summer Game Fest teases big reveals & more

Revisiting Star Trek "Mirror, Mirror" | Warp Factor | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Remembering our first trip to the Star Trek mirror universe in 'Mirror, Mirror' [Warp Factor 2.4]

Contributed by
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
May 3, 2020
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Warp Factor
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Original Video

Welcome back to SYFY WIRE's Agonizer, 2309 Edition, where all of you slippery mortals will be... wait... that's not right.

Excuse us, we've had a bit of an incursion from the mirror dimension recently. Welcome back to SYFY WIRE's Warp Factor, where this week we're rather appropriately taking a look at the Star Trek Original Series episode, "Mirror, Mirror."

More Warp Factor

Warp Factor Amok Time
This classic Star Trek episode gave us so much Vulcan lore for the first time [Warp Factor 2.3]
Warp Factor 2.2 - Balance of Terror
Romulans first appeared in one of the greatest Star Trek episodes of them all [Warp Factor 2.2]

Every cliche about evil mirror dimensions, full of doppelgangers with goatees and doing evil salutes, pretty much began with this episode of television. The concept was odd at the time, but at this point it is common. Kirk, Uhura, Scotty, and McCoy ending up in a parallel universe where everything is, well, evil, is not as hard to fathom as it was when this episode first aired.

That's likely because Trek has returned to the this parallel dimension often, and on multiple different shows. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine went there five times, Star Trek: Enterprise took us there for a memorable jaunt, and Star Trek: Discovery made the entire concept a central facet in its first season. The mirror universe continues to play a role on that series, because certain "Terran Empire" characters made the jump back to the prime universe with the rest of the crew.

Still, it all began with yet another transporter malfunction in "Mirror, Mirror." Two things are made very clear with this episode: Kirk screaming like a madman is always brilliant, and Mr. Spock is always the most logical and capable person in any room.

Take a look as Warp Factor attempts to break free of a mirror script and look back at this landmark episode. Bloodwine is always victorious.

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Warp Factor
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Original Video

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker