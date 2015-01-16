Remembering Star Trek: Voyager: 10 standout moments from the series

Over the course of seven seasons, Star Trek: Voyager took us on numerous adventures through the Delta Quadrant as the crew tried to find their way home. We watched as they traveled back in time, battled the Borg and played on the holodeck while struggling to keep true to the Prime Directive during their journey.

In honor of today's 20th anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager's premiere, we decided to look back and choose 10 moments that stand out as some of the best from the show's run.

Here are some of our favorite moments from the series, including two chosen by actor Tim Russ (Tuvok)!

Tell us your favorite moments from the show in the comments below!