Dark Phoenix funeral
Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg explains why it was time to kill one of the most popular X-Men
Fear the Walking Dead Season 5
The Walking Dead's second spin-off in 'active development,' says AMC boss
CLark Gregg Coulson Agents of SHIELD
Clark Gregg says Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will likely end after Season 7
Archie married life 10th cover
Exclusive: Check in on Archie's marriages on their 10th anniversary
voyager2.jpeg

Remembering Star Trek: Voyager: 10 standout moments from the series

Contributed by
LisaGranshaw.jpg
Lisa Granshaw
Jan 16, 2015

Over the course of seven seasons, Star Trek: Voyager took us on numerous adventures through the Delta Quadrant as the crew tried to find their way home. We watched as they traveled back in time, battled the Borg and played on the holodeck while struggling to keep true to the Prime Directive during their journey. 

In honor of today's 20th anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager's premiere, we decided to look back and choose 10 moments that stand out as some of the best from the show's run. 

Here are some of our favorite moments from the series, including two chosen by actor Tim Russ (Tuvok)!

Tell us your favorite moments from the show in the comments below!

Meet Seven of NineSeven of Nine would go on to become one of Voyager's most iconic characters. She...
Goodbye, NeelixThe season seven episode "Homestead" saw the beginning of the end for Voyager as the...
"Coffee, Black."This isn't just one moment, but many scattered throughout the series. Captain...
Double DoctorsWhen a chance to contact Starfleet in the Alpha Quadrant arises, the Doctor is sent...
The End of TuvixThe season two episode "Tuvix" builds to a major ethical decision: When two crew...
"I am Borg."The episode "Bride of Chaotica!" from season five is hilarious all around, but this...
Unrequited LoveThe Doctor may be a hologram, but he has some of the most emotional moments on the...
The Borg's Worst EnemyThe Borg are probably Star Trek's most fearsome foes, but in the season 3...
Phoning HomeThe Doctor may have previously been able to contact Starfleet on behalf of Voyager, but...
Janeway crashes VoyagerIf you needed even more proof that Captain Janeway is one hell of a kick-ass...
