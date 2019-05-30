Remy LeBeau, I am. 12 Days of X-Men Day 4: X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Welcome back to 12 Days of X-Men!

Starting Monday, May 27, we'll be revisiting a different X-Men movie each day leading up to the premiere of Dark Phoenix on Friday, June 7. We'll be discussing each film's plot and best moments as well as its place in the expanding universe of X-Men movies.

Today, we're talking about X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Snikt bub snikt! Snikt! Bub snikt bub!

Oh, there's also Taylor Kitsch as Gambit, who would later do John Carter (2012) with co-star Lynn Collins. And Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson ... sort of? Also, Blob. And Liev Schreiber filling in for Tyler Mane. And Danny Huston filling in for Brian Cox. Whew. A lot going on.

Listen below, bub, ("Did you just call me ... Blob?")

Subscribe now and don’t miss a minute of the X-ACTION!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.