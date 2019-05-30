Latest Stories

The Lion King
Tag: Movies
Is The Lion King remake animated or live-action? Jon Favreau says it's complicated.
emma jean 2
Tag: Fangrrls
Uneasy Allies: Emma Frost vs. Jean Grey
The Wheel of Time
Tag: TV
Wheel of Time co-author talks changes for TV, LOTR comparisons
Captain Marvel Brie Larson
Tag: Fangrrls
Kelly Sue DeConnick and Mary Livanos on the legacy of Captain Marvel
Gambit in X-Men Origins Wolverine
More info i
Credit: 20th Century Fox

Remy LeBeau, I am. 12 Days of X-Men Day 4: X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
May 30, 2019

Welcome back to 12 Days of X-Men!

Starting Monday, May 27, we'll be revisiting a different X-Men movie each day leading up to the premiere of Dark Phoenix on Friday, June 7. We'll be discussing each film's plot and best moments as well as its place in the expanding universe of X-Men movies.

Today, we're talking about X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Snikt bub snikt! Snikt! Bub snikt bub!

Oh, there's also Taylor Kitsch as Gambit, who would later do John Carter (2012) with co-star Lynn Collins. And Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson ... sort of? Also, Blob. And Liev Schreiber filling in for Tyler Mane. And Danny Huston filling in for Brian Cox. Whew. A lot going on.

Listen below, bub, ("Did you just call me ... Blob?")

Subscribe now and don’t miss a minute of the X-ACTION!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features
Tag: Days of Marvel
Tag: 12 Days of X-Men
Tag: X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Tag: Dark Phoenix

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: