Report: Amanda Waller's DC movie role goes beyond Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad film from writer/director David Ayer is now an official Warner Bros. release, and it's officially part of the DC Comics movie universe the studio's planning that continues with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice next year. We already know that Tom Hardy, Will Smith, Jared Leto and Margot Robbie are on board to play classic DC characters, and we've been hearing for a while that two-time Oscar nominee Viola Davis will play the Squad's leader, Amanda Waller. Davis all but confirmed this in a recent interview, but the deal's still not official as she works out a film schedule around her hit TV series How to Get Away With Murder. Now it seems that schedule might be more complex than we thought, because Waller might be around a while.

The Wrap reports multiple sources claiming that Davis' deal to play Waller for Warner Bros. is a multi-film affair that will keep her in the DC Comics Universe beyond Suicide Squad. We don't know just how many films "multi" means in this case, and we might not know even after the deal is finalized, but it looks like she could be around for more than just a supporting role alongside the titular supervillain team.

Multi-picture deals are pretty much becoming standard issue in the world of superhero cinema, and they're certainly not new. Samuel L. Jackson signed on for nine films with Marvel well before The Avengers assembled, and everyone from blockbuster stars like Robert Downey Jr. to (at the time) supporting actors like Clark Gregg has taken the plunge in the past. It wouldn't be unusual for Davis to do the same, but until now, we didn't have any idea exactly what Warner Bros. was going to do with Waller on the big screen. For all we knew, she could've been around for all of 10 minutes of Suicide Squad, and then never seen again. If this report is true, though, she could be butting heads with the Justice League someday.

Of course, even though Davis sounds very keen to play the role, it's also worth noting that none of this has been confirmed by Warner Bros. yet, but we'll keep you posted.

