Latest Stories

The Curse of La Llorona Linda Cardellini
Tag: Movies
The Curse of La Llorona reviews praise mood and cast but bash cliches
Captain Marvel Brie Larson Samuel L. Jackson
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/16/19: Whatever it takes
Captain Marvel Brie Larson Carol Danvers
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 03/16
Girls Who Make Comics We Love Roundtable screenshot
Tag: Fangrrls
WATCH ECCC: Girls Who Make Comics We Love roundtable chats about the industry
ViolaDavisAmandaWaller.jpg

Report: Amanda Waller's DC movie role goes beyond Suicide Squad

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jan 9, 2015

The Suicide Squad film from writer/director David Ayer is now an official Warner Bros. release, and it's officially part of the DC Comics movie universe the studio's planning that continues with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice next year. We already know that Tom Hardy, Will Smith, Jared Leto and Margot Robbie are on board to play classic DC characters, and we've been hearing for a while that two-time Oscar nominee Viola Davis will play the Squad's leader, Amanda Waller. Davis all but confirmed this in a recent interview, but the deal's still not official as she works out a film schedule around her hit TV series How to Get Away With Murder. Now it seems that schedule might be more complex than we thought, because Waller might be around a while.

The Wrap reports multiple sources claiming that Davis' deal to play Waller for Warner Bros. is a multi-film affair that will keep her in the DC Comics Universe beyond Suicide Squad. We don't know just how many films "multi" means in this case, and we might not know even after the deal is finalized, but it looks like she could be around for more than just a supporting role alongside the titular supervillain team.

Multi-picture deals are pretty much becoming standard issue in the world of superhero cinema, and they're certainly not new. Samuel L. Jackson signed on for nine films with Marvel well before The Avengers assembled, and everyone from blockbuster stars like Robert Downey Jr. to (at the time) supporting actors like Clark Gregg has taken the plunge in the past. It wouldn't be unusual for Davis to do the same, but until now, we didn't have any idea exactly what Warner Bros. was going to do with Waller on the big screen. For all we knew, she could've been around for all of 10 minutes of Suicide Squad, and then never seen again. If this report is true, though, she could be butting heads with the Justice League someday. 

Of course, even though Davis sounds very keen to play the role, it's also worth noting that none of this has been confirmed by Warner Bros. yet, but we'll keep you posted.

(Via The Wrap)

Tag: Suicide Squad
Tag: Viola Davis
Tag: DC Comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
ECCC_Right Rail vertical
emerald city mobile icon
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Suicide Squad
Tag: Viola Davis
viola-davis-as-amanda-waller-in-suicide-squad.jpg
Even Will Smith is scared of Amanda Waller in latest Suicide Squad trailer
Trent Moore
Jul 19, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Viola Davis
Tag: Suicide Squad
ViolaDavisAmandaWaller.jpg
Viola Davis says she's 'fascinated' by Amanda Waller
Don Kaye
Jan 7, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: DCEU
Tag: lists
DCEU controversies hero
The 10 biggest controversies in the history of the DCEU
Kev Stewart
Sep 25, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Suicide Squad
Tag: Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
sshtp-waller-and-squad_copy_-_h_2018.jpg
First look at Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay animated film, voice cast revealed
George Stark
Jan 12, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4