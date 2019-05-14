Report: Bond 25 pauses filming after Daniel Craig injured on set in Jamaica

This story was originally published on Tuesday May 14 and updayed on Wednesday, May 15

Even after its high-profile director debacle, James Bond's 25th cinematic outing is still facing a few more obstacles, it seems, as 007 himself has suffered an injury in the line of duty.

According to British newspaper The Sun (via Variety), star Daniel Craig sustained an injury while sprinting on the Jamaican set of the spy thriller, thus prompting production to be paused while he was flown to the U.S. for X-rays. Per an "unnamed source," Craig was in the middle of filming one of his final scenes in Jamaica, a country steeped in Bond lore, from Dr. No to Live and Let Die.

"He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly,” the anonymous source reportedly said. “He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle."

Principal photography was meant to move to the famous Pinewood Studios in London (longstanding home of the 007 film franchise when it's not on location) later in the week, but that shoot there has apparently been canceled in the wake of Craig's medical needs. Nevertheless, a follow-up Variety report claims that the actor is expected to be back on set "within the week."

SYFY WIRE has reached out to the film's production team for comment and clarification.

Helmed by Cary Fukunaga (Maniac), the film will open with James, not on active duty at MI6, kicking back in sunny Jamaica. He's roped back into the espionage "biz" when his old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter (Westworld's Jeffrey Wright), shows up asking for Bond's help in finding a kidnapped scientist.

Last month, it was revealed that Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) would be taking up the post of the movie's central villain. Other newcomers include: Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), David Dencik (McMafia), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Billy Magnussen (Aladdin), and Dali Benssalah (A Faithful Man).

Besides Craig and Wright, other familiar faces to look out for are: Ralph Fiennes (M), Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Naomie Harris (Eve Moneypenny), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner), and Ben Whishaw (Q).

Bond 25 (it's still without an official title) is currently scheduled to open in theaters April 8, 2020 (though it stands to reason that could potentially change depending on the current shooting delay). Fukunaga is the first American filmmaker to direct a Bond film in the "official" canon.