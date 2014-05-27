Latest Stories

3074094-5762770373-Dared.jpg

Report: Here's who Marvel wants to star in that Daredevil Netflix series

Trent Moore
May 27, 2014

The clock is ticking to announce who’ll play Daredevil in Marvel’s upcoming Netflix miniseries, and a new report indicates they might’ve finally found Matt Murdock. 

He’s no Ben Affleck (heehee), but Latino Review is reporting Charlie Cox (Stardust, Boardwalk Empire) is “looking like he is going to be” the star of the 13-episode miniseries, which will kick off a full slate of Netflix originals that will wrap up with The Defenders. The report is unconfirmed at the moment, but it makes sense some casting news should be hitting soon, so it’s certainly possible.

If Cox is an unfamiliar name, don’t feel bad, because this would arguably mark his most high-profile role to date. The young man is likely best known for playing Owen Slater on Boardwalk Empire, and also had a starring role in Stardust. It wouldn’t be much of a shock to see the company go with a relative unknown, though we’d still love to see what rumored star Michael C. Hall (Dexter) could do in the role.

As for the look? It’s hard to get a read on how Cox would do as the blind badass, but if you’d have told us the hilarious schlub from Parks and Recreation would make a seemingly perfect Star-Lord, we’d have probably laughed in your face. So you can't call it until we actually get a real look at him.

What do you think? Is Cox a good pick?

(Via Latino Review)

