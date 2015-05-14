Report: Marvel and Sony's new Spider-Man has finally been cast

It's been three months since Marvel and Sony announced that they've agreed on a deal that will allow Spider-Man to participate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while still getting his own solo adventures at Sony. The next Spider-Man film will hit in 2017, but we've been hearing for a while now that the first appearance of the new Peter Parker will be in Captain America: Civil War, which will debut a little less than a year from now, so we've been expecting for some time to hear a casting announcement.



Though Marvel hasn't said anything official yet, we've heard plenty of talk of shortlists, and we've even heard about the actor who's the frontrunner in the casting process. Now we're finally hearing who will actually get the job.

According to Latino Review, Asa Butterfield (Hugo, Ender's Game) is now "under negotations" to be the new Spider-Man for Marvel and Sony, making him the third actor to claim the role on the big screen. We've been hearing for some time that the two studios were hoping to skew younger for this role and present a Peter Parker firmly in high school before he moves on to bigger things. Butterfield is 18, and easily looks like he could play younger, so that sounds like a perfect fit. Plus, he was the rumored frontrunner for the part.

At the moment, Marvel and Sony have not confirmed this casting (we'll let you know if they do), but Butterfield certainly feels like a solid choice. He's a gifted young actor, and he's already had experience with effects-driven films, so he'll probably fit right into the superhero world.

What do you think? Is this a good choice for Spider-Man?

(Via Latino Review)