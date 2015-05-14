Latest Stories

Lupita Nyong'o in Us
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/22/19: Be careful
Supernatural
Tag: TV
Twitter reacts to Supernatural coming to an end.
Toxic Avenger Troma
Tag: Movies
The Toxic Avenger's Lloyd Kaufman recommended Macon Blair for remake
Donnie Darko
Tag: Science
Multiple realities aren’t just science fiction anymore
Spider-Man_Marvel.jpg

Report: Marvel and Sony's new Spider-Man has finally been cast

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
May 14, 2015

It's been three months since Marvel and Sony announced that they've agreed on a deal that will allow Spider-Man to participate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while still getting his own solo adventures at Sony. The next Spider-Man film will hit in 2017, but we've been hearing for a while now that the first appearance of the new Peter Parker will be in Captain America: Civil War, which will debut a little less than a year from now, so we've been expecting for some time to hear a casting announcement. 

Though Marvel hasn't said anything official yet, we've heard plenty of talk of shortlists, and we've even heard about the actor who's the frontrunner in the casting process. Now we're finally hearing who will actually get the job.

According to Latino Review, Asa Butterfield (HugoEnder's Game) is now "under negotations" to be the new Spider-Man for Marvel and Sony, making him the third actor to claim the role on the big screen. We've been hearing for some time that the two studios were hoping to skew younger for this role and present a Peter Parker firmly in high school before he moves on to bigger things. Butterfield is 18, and easily looks like he could play younger, so that sounds like a perfect fit. Plus, he was the rumored frontrunner for the part.

At the moment, Marvel and Sony have not confirmed this casting (we'll let you know if they do), but Butterfield certainly feels like a solid choice. He's a gifted young actor, and he's already had experience with effects-driven films, so he'll probably fit right into the superhero world.

What do you think? Is this a good choice for Spider-Man?

(Via Latino Review)

Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Asa Butterfield
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Sony

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
C2E2_Right Rail vertical
C2E2 right rail mobile
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Asa Butterfield
Spider-Man_Marvel.jpg
Here are the final two contenders for Marvel and Sony's new Spider-Man
Nathalie Caron
May 4, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 25
Tag: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Tag: Spider-Man
Cliff Robertson Uncle Ben Spider-Man Sam Raimi
Into the Spider-Verse features a sneaky Cliff Robertson cameo as Sam Raimi's Uncle Ben
Josh Weiss
Dec 28, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Venom
Tag: Sony
Venom in the Grocery Store
Venom sequel 'is happening' according to one of the co-writers
Brian Silliman
Dec 11, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Tag: Spider-Man
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Miles Morales
Sony's already working on a sequel and spinoff for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Josh Weiss
Nov 27, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0