Resident Alien: Alan Tudyk gets fans pumped for Season 2 in special post-finale video

Production on Season 2 of SYFY's Resident Alien hasn't kicked off just yet, but Alan Tudyk is raring and ready to don the latex alien prosthetics for another round of earthbound hijinks. He's gotta come back after (Spoiler alert! Don't read any further if you haven't seen the finale yet) learning that Max (Judah Prehn) stowed away on his spaceship.

In a special message that aired after the Season 1 finale, Tudyk thanked fans for watching the show. He then addressed a pair of screen-used alien masks sitting behind him. "There's a lot of cliffhangers out there, but these guys [referring to the lifeless masks] aren't going to give any secrets away," he said. "All right, 'till Season 2!"

“It kinda gives away that Harry doesn’t complete his mission and destroy the human race at the end of this season, but it’s great to get another season’s worth of trying to do it!” the actor exclusively told SYFY WIRE when the show was renewed.

"I tried to have two different storylines going through the show," creator/showrunner Chris Sheridan exclusively tells SYFY WIRE about Season 1. "One is the alien story of Harry coming down and wanting to kill everybody with his device. The other one is the town story. [I asked] 'What would the show be if the alien never showed up?' In the town story, I wanted that to be compelling enough and filled with enough three-dimensional characters that it takes a lot of the pressure off the sci-fi element and alien element. It gives Harry these three-dimensional beings to judge and question the nature of humanity about. So, the alien story in Season 1 is 'Harry wants to kill everybody and will he find his device and do it? Or will these emotions sneaking into him get in the way of it?' And the town story is: 'The town doctor’s murdered and who did it?'"

Based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name, Resident Alien was the most watched new cable drama in the last year and SYFY’s highest-rated new drama in more than six years. The pilot episode (directed and executive-produced by Wedding Crashers' David Dobkin) attracted over 9 million viewers across all platforms. Episode 2 saw an increase of 581,000 audience members — the biggest uptick for a cable drama launch since 2014.

