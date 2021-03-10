SYFY's Resident Alien cast teases twists you can expect from final three episodes

Well, pathetic humans, the time has come. Only three episodes of SYFY's Resident Alien Season 1 remain. We'll be sad to see the show return to its home planet (for now, at least) once the season is over, but there's still plenty of cosmic comedy and drama to come.

Tonight's episode left more than a few threads dangling, but SYFY WIRE has some exclusive insider information on what to expect over the next few weeks. So buckle up and floor that spaceship's gas peddle, because it's gonna be a bumpy ride.

**SPOILER WARNING: The following contains major plot spoilers for Resident Alien Episode 7, "The Green Glow."**

Let's start with the biggest (and rather literal) cliffhanger of them all: Harry (Alan Tudyk), Asta (Sara Tomko), and D'Arcy (Alice Wetterlund) falling into a crevasse as Harry searches for his doomsday device on the dangerous glacier. Is the main character's secret identity about to be blown wide open?

"I finally figured out how to pronounce ‘crevasse.’ I had to do ADR because I kept saying ‘crev-ahhhs,’ which is Tenacious D’s fault," Wetterlund joked during a Zoom interview with SYFY WIRE. "But somebody has to find out [he's an alien], right? It’s not a secret that Harry can keep while he’s physically injured the way he is dramatically in that scene. Somebody finds out and that person has to make some decisions about it. And do you know who it is? I do know, but I won’t be the one to say it."

Of course, we wouldn't want Wetterlund to spill the beans before we get to the episode in question. She's not the only one with insight into the real Harry, either.

"I will say that while I got to see Alan portraying the alien in other scenes, all dressed up in the makeup, I never actually got to work with him in that way," Tomko teased. "So, there was just this incredible reminder every time I saw him on set that [the alien] was gonna be a part of our story.

"[Showrunner] Chris Sheridan did a really good job of not revealing [plot details] until the very last second when we would sit down at the table reads," Tomko added. "I think that it's really exciting that the mystery unfolds for everybody, even us as a cast. I’ve kind of forgotten what I shot at this point. I don’t even know what the show’s gonna look like. I’m not really sure what my name is or who I am. But that seems to be a running theme."

Next up, we have Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) calling it quits after not getting the professional respect she deserves from Sheriff Mike Thompson (Corey Reynolds).

"I think Mike discovers that he can trust her, not just as a deputy, but as a friend... eventually," Reynolds teased. "And maybe [he] determines that he’s only right 99 percent of the time versus 100 percent of the time. I think ultimately, he is who he is, but I think he’s gonna be trying a little harder to not be who he is. But he still is who he is."

Levi Fiehler (Mayor Ben Hawthorne), who participated in the joint interview, jumped in with a laugh to point out: "He’s willing to grow that one percent. Like, 'This is all I need.'"

Reynolds agreed. "Nowww I’m perfect!" he imagined Sheriff Mike saying.

And finally, we have the nebbishy Patience mayor, who must first deal with his problems at home before he can truly become the leader that the Colorado town truly deserves. "I think the audience will get to see the mayor stepping into his own self and power a little bit," Fiehler hinted. "You see him grow into the mayor that he should be."

Episode 8 ("End of the World As We Know It") of Resident Alien premieres on SYFY next Wednesday (March 17) at 10 p.m. ET. Episode 4 ("Birds of a Feather") is currently free to watch at SYFY.com, on the SYFY app, or on VOD until Friday, March 19.