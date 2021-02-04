Resident Alien: Suspicion surrounds Harry as a lake search begins in Episode 3 teaser

Kung! Kung! The alien pretending to be Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) will face some major hurdles in Episode 3 of SYFY's Resident Alien.

In a short teaser for the next installment, we learn that Sherriff Mike Thompson (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv Baker (Elizabeth Bowen) are poking around the lake near Harry's isolated cabin. Since the real — and very dead — Dr. Vanderspeigle is floating somewhere beneath the frigid waters, the extra-terrestrial refugee must find the bloated corpse before the law does. As that old saying goes, to cover up a felony is human. Or is it err...?

Ah well, you can check out the trailer below:

Video of Do Aliens Feel Guilty? | Episode 103 Preview | SYFY

As location manager Ken Brooker explained to SYFY WIRE before the pilot dropped, the lake seen in the show isn't a lake at all. "It’s actually an inlet," he said. "It’s part of the Howe Sound. Where that particular location is…rather than looking up and down the Sound, it actually looks across, so you can cheat that reasonably and make it look like a lake. That’s actually ocean, that’s all tidal of the Pacific Ocean."

"We filmed at Britannia, which is an area that is kind of in between getting developed and I think it used to be a place where you could camp," added assistant location manager Kevin McLean. "In any event, when you look one way you see a beautiful ocean, which stood in for the lake in the TV show, and when you look the other way, you can see the mountain."

How's that for some Hollywood magic?

Episode 3 of Resident Alien (titled "Secrets") officially premieres on SYFY next Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 10 p.m. EST. As a special treat, however, you can now watch it for free at SYFY.com, on the SYFY app, or on VOD until Friday, March 5. The first two episodes are now free to stream on the SYFY YouTube channel until Wednesday, Feb. 17. Viewers with cable subscriptions can check out Episodes 1-3 via On Demand, OneApp, Apple TV, or Roku.