Resident Alien: There's a new doctor in town giving Harry some competition in teaser for Episode 6

The teaser for Episode 6 of SYFY's Resident Alien (titled "Sexy Beast") introduces a new doctor to Patience, Colorado. But to quote those old Westerns: "There ain't enough room in this town for the both of us."

He's meant to relieve Harry (Alan Tudyk) at the local health clinic, but the alien wearing Harry's skin doesn't seem to pleased, which is weird, considering he didn't even want the job in the first place. Is Mr. Vanderspeigle actually starting to enjoy his place among the humans he claims to despise? It would seem so, but as Tudyk explained to SYFY WIRE, the extra-terrestrial has the emotional maturity of an eight-year-old. The clinic and its patients are now his toys and if he can't have them, no one can.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Mike Thompson (Corey Reynolds) digs deeper into the murder of Sam Hodges, while General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) closes in on her alien prize. And that's not even mentioning the fact that Harry's wife, Isabelle (Elvy Yost), is still around and keeping the cosmic visitor from locating his doomsday device up in the mountains. We should probably thank her — she's single-handedly forestalling the death of all life on Earth.

Watch as things really heat up in the sneak peek below:

Video of The New Doctor Has Arrived [SNEAK PEEK] | Resident Alien | SYFY

Episode 6 of Resident Alien premieres on SYFY next Wednesday (March 3) at 10:00pm EST. The first four episodes are currently free to watch at SYFY.com, on the SYFY app, or on VOD. (Episode 1 is available until Feb. 26; Episodes 2 and 3 until March 5; and Episode 4 until March 19).