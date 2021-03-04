Resident Alien Episode 7 teaser: Harry comes face-to-face with...himself(?!)

Harry Vanderspeigle...meet Harry Vanderspeigle. You read that right — Harry comes face-to-face with himself in the new teaser trailer for "The Green Glow," Episode 7 of SYFY's Resident Alien.

Why are there two Harrys? Well, one of them looks pretty decomposed, which leads us to speculate that next week's installment is going for An American Werewolf in London sort of gag, where alien Harry (played by Alan Tudyk) meets the human Harry (also Tudyk) he killed back in the pilot. Is it a dream or are corpses reanimating in Patience, Colorado? Also, are we saying the name "Harry" too much? In any case, rotting-flesh Harry has some harsh words for his alien counterpart: "You completely failed. That makes you human."

Oooh, we know that probably stings to hear for a haughty alien like Harry. As Fode said in The Phantom Menace, "I don't care what universe you're from, that's gotta hurt."

Watch the teaser for Resident Alien Episode 7 now:

As you can see above, the screws really start to tighten when David Logan (Alex Barima) correctly guesses that the alien visitor is on Earth to wipe out all of humanity. He and his murder-happy partner, Lisa Casper (Mandell Maughan), are getting closer to bagging the E.T. for General McCallister (Linda Hamilton), who's already got Harry's ship in her possession.

Oh, and let's not forget about the murder of Sam Hodges. Sheriff Thompson (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) are still on the case, with the former hoping to land a spot on Dateline.

Episode 7 of Resident Alien, "The Green Glow," premieres on SYFY Wednesday, Mar. 10 at 10 p.m. ET. Episodes 2-4 are currently free to watch at SYFY.com, on the SYFY app, or on VOD (Episodes 2 and 3 until Mar. 5; and Episode 4 until Mar. 19).