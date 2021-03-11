Resident Alien Episode 8 teaser: Harry, Asta & D'Arcy find themselves in a crevasse of trouble

Well, the alien seems to be out of the bag in the teaser for Episode 8 of SYFY's Resident Alien, "End of the World As We Know It."

After falling into an icy crevasse last week, Harry (Alan Tudyk), Asta (Sara Tomko), and D'Arcy (Alice Wetterlund) are in a whole mess of trouble. Even in mortal peril, a now-injured Harry still knows how to expertly ruin the vibe when he insinuates that the ground crumbled because D'Arcy was too heavy. It's not really an insinuation, though — he just flat-out calls her fat. Luckily, Asta's father, Dan (Gary Farmer), notices that his daughter is missing and alerts Sheriff Thompson (Corey Reynolds) straight away. Unluckily for Harry, it looks like Asta is about to learn his shocking secret.

Check out the teaser trailer for "End of the World As We Know It" below:

"Somebody has to find out, right?" Wetterlund told SYFY WIRE. "It’s not a secret that Harry can keep while he’s physically injured the way he is dramatically in that scene. Somebody finds out and that person has to make some decisions about it. And do you know who it is? I do know, but I won’t be the one to say it."

"I will say that while I got to see Alan portraying the alien in other scenes, all dressed up in the makeup, I never actually got to work with him in that way," Tomko added. "So, there was just this incredible reminder every time I saw him on set that that was gonna be a part of our story. But I wasn’t even sure how, and [showrunner] Chris Sheridan did a really good job of not revealing it until the very last second when we would sit down at the table reads and I think that that is really exciting that the mystery unfolds for everybody."

Episode 8 of Resident Alien premieres on SYFY next Wednesday, March 17 at 10 p.m. ET. Episode 4, "Birds of a Feather," is currently free to watch at SYFY.com, on the SYFY app, or on VOD until Friday, March 19.