Resident Alien teases possible doom and Giorgio A. Tsoukalos in teaser trailer for Episode 9

It seems like Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) will make a full recovery after his near-death experience in last week's episode of SYFY's Resident Alien. Watching the new teaser for Episode 9, "Welcome Aliens," one can plainly see that his ability to shapeshift into human form has returned.

But there's just one problem: his doomsday device is damaged and he needs alien technology to fix it. Where is he going to find cosmic tech at such a late hour? There's only one man who might have the answer: Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, a talking head on History Channel's Ancient Aliens and a famous viral meme from the early 2010s.

Elsewhere in Patience, Lisa Casper (Mandell Maughan) is closing in on her prize for General McCallister (Linda Hamilton).

Watch the teaser below:

"Along with 32 other people, I, myself, and my wife saw a UFO up in the sky," Tsoukalos said for a behind-the-scenes featurette. "All I could wonder at night was, 'What did the pilots look like?'"

"Giorgio...come on, man! That guy's a legend," Tudyk said in this featurette. "We're text buddies now, so...jealous? I bet you are!"

The penultimate episode of Resident Alien's debut season airs on SYFY next Wednesday, March 24, at 10 p.m. ET. The finale drops the following week, Wednesday, March 31, at the same time. But don't worry — the series will be returning for a second season. The first three episodes are currently streaming on Peacock.