Resident Alien: Live Q&A before season finale talks guest spots, bizzare alien names & more

The Resident Alien Season 1 finale airs tonight on SYFY, and showrunner Chris Sheridan along with Sara Tomko ("Asta Twelvetrees"), Sara’s chihuahua, and Alice Wetterlund ("D'Arcy Bloom") took to Instagram ahead of time to answer fan questions about the show.

“I would love Nathan Fillion to go from octopus to real man,” Tomko said when asked what guest stars she’d like to see in the already greenlit Season 2, referencing the mini-Firefly reunion that took place when Resident Alien lead Alan Tudyk (Harry Vanderspeigle) had a conversation with a talking octopus voiced by Malcom Reynolds himself.

The three also shared some behind-the-scenes tidbits with fans, including how they came up with Harry’s long, bizzare, alien name. “We had a concept for it that he would make weird noises...but it was up to Alan to run with that,” Sheridan said.

Tudyk apparently took some time to get the alien name down. “He definitely had at least seven solid takes,” Tomko recalled. “And then [Sheridan] just let the camera roll, so he kept doing the name, and then the nickname, named after his father…each take was very long.” Sheridan ended up stitching together the alien name from a few of those takes, which made for the comic gold we saw on screen.

And while the conversation was a fun one and full of jokes, Wetterlund did have one sincere comment for the viewers. “I want to just thank everybody watching right now because it's totally a group effort,” she said. “We had hundreds of people work on this show, but we really, really, really depended on people watching. You guys were so awesome to watch and be fans of us. That is what helped us get to Season 2 — every single one of you guys here.”

The second season of the hit SYFY series is already in development.