5 things we desperately need to see in Resident Alien Season 2

Resident Alien was one of the best surprises of the 2021 TV season so far, so naturally, we have to wonder what’s next for the series.

Executive producer and showrunner Chris Sheridan (Family Guy) and his talented creative staff have turned the Dark Horse comic into a compelling and clever sci-fi comedy on SYFY that mixes Fargo with The X-Files to tell a story that pulls off the rare feat of surpassing the quality of its source material. The show centers on Harry (Alan Tudyk), an alien hiding in the town of Patience, Colorado, while on a mission to destroy it and every human life on the planet.

When he’s not enjoying pizza or talking to the vision of the human doctor he killed (and whose body he now sports as camouflage), Harry is forging new friendships that make it harder and harder for him to complete his mission — which, thankfully, he fails to pull off in the Season 1 finale. With a big change of heart, Harry leaves humanity relatively unscathed (minus the aforementioned dead doctor) and, aboard his ship, sets a course back to his home planet.

There’s just one catch: He has a stowaway aboard, Max (Judah Prehn) — his child frenemy.

This hilarious, clutch-the-pearls complication that ends Season 1 provides several story areas to kick off the recently greenlit Season 2. Of all the rich possibilities Resident Alien Season 2 could afford fans, here are a few we can’t wait to hopefully see.