Resident Alien: Laugh your human face off with a sidesplitting blooper reel from Season 1

Prepare to laugh until your Earthly sides hurt with a blooper reel from Season 1 of SYFY's Resident Alien. If you think the show is enjoyable to watch, just imagine how enjoyable it was to make. Not even the great Alan Tudyk (Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle) could keep it together on set. To be fair, we get why he'd want to break character while making weird sounds with a face covered in alien makeup. During a phone interview with SYFY WIRE, series creator/showrunner Chris Sheridan describes production as "amazing."

"There are scripts and we try to at least do a couple takes on script and get down what’s on the page," he says. "But then give the actors a little leeway to do what they want. They are all really, really talented improvisational artists and they found some really fun stuff. Alan, in so many scenes, was doing things that would make the other actors laugh just being in character. Corey [Reynolds] and Liz Bowen have an amazing acting relationship on the show as Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv and they’re both really, really talented going off the script and going into their own territory. It’s always a lot of fun. It’s not stuff that we can always use, but I love it when they do something like that."

Check out the bloopers, above.

"Alice Wetterlund [D'Arcy], who’s brilliant at [improv], will find a path into a scene and we’ll talk about it and try it out. Just letting Alice loose to explore the character through her own comedic engine," Sheridan continues. "It gives you moments that just feel so real and fresh that it’s a fun thing to watch. And even with the stuff that doesn’t end up on camera, it’s a really, really fun thing to experience on set. It keeps the set lively, it keeps the crew involved and laughing. These are long shooting days and those moments are really special and important."

The showrunner's ultimate goal in letting his cast experiment is to assure them that "they have a creative weight in the show and [that] I respect their take on the characters." He adds: "It’s been good to utilize that throughout the entire first season and definitely expect to do it more in the second season."

Episode 10 of Resident Alien ("Heroes of Patience") premieres on SYFY next Wednesday (March 31) at 10 p.m. EST. Be sure to check back in with us after the finale for a spoiler-heavy breakdown, courtesy of Mr. Sheridan. The first four episodes of Season 1 are also currently available to stream on Peacock.