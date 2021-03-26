Resident Alien: Doctor Ethan teaches Harry parking etiquette in deleted scene from Season 1

SYFY's Resident Alien is so action-packed that it's hard to believe that anything was cut from the first 10 episodes. With Season 1 about to conclude next week, we bring you a deleted sequence that underscores the enmity between Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) and Doctor Ethan Stone (Michael Cassidy). Well, let's be honest — the enmity is mostly on Harry's side. Ethan, despite his many accomplishments and chiseled good looks, is completely oblivious to the fact that he's loathed by an alien.

Anyway, back to the deleted scene. Harry shows up to the health clinic and tries to park in several different spots, but things don't go quite as he'd like. Check it out:

Video of SYFY&#039;s &quot;Resident Alien&quot; | Deleted Scene | SYFY

Since he's no longer the town doctor, Harry can't park in the choice spot — something Ethan is quick to remind him of. Harry then tries the handicapped space and is once again disabused of this action by the new physician in town. Finally at his wit's end, Harry gives up and parks his bright red pickup truck right on the sidewalk. As Tudyk noted to SYFY WIRE ahead of the series premiere, "Harry has the maturity level of an 8-year-old."

Episode 10 of Resident Alien ("Heroes of Patience") premieres on SYFY next Wednesday (March 31) at 10 p.m. EST. Be sure to check back in with us after the finale for a spoiler-heavy breakdown with creator/showrunner Chris Sheridan. Last week, SYFY renewed the show for a second season.

The first four episodes of Season 1 are also currently available to stream on Peacock.