Resident Alien: Harry makes an awkward dinner guest at the mayor's house in Episode 4 teaser

Supper's ready! Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) — aka the alien pretending to be Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle — is asked to dinner at the mayor's house in the teaser below for Episode 4 of Resident Alien: "Birds of a Feather."

For those of you keeping score at home, Mayor Ben Hawthorne (Levi Fiehler) is the father of Max Hawthorne (Judah Prehn), the only person in town who can see Harry's true form. Given that the two characters are currently feuding (in fact, Harry is kinda hellbent on killing Max) having the cosmic visitor over for dinner may not be the best idea. Luckily, the doctor remembers his manners and is able to make small talk. He awkwardly mentions that he's from New York City, much to the excitement of the Patience lifers at the table.

"He will always have two or three alternates of a line and yeah, they’re enough for me to usually ruin the take," Fiehler told SYFY WIRE when asked about some of his funniest interactions with Tudyk on set. "It’s the same with Corey [Reynolds, who plays Sheriff Mike Thompson], actually. Corey will throw in some bit to make me specifically ruin takes that were gold that can no longer be used."

Watch the Episode 4 teaser now:

Video of An Alien Is Coming To Dinner [SNEAK PEEK] | Resident Alien | SYFY

And what's up with Max and Sahar (Gracelyn Awad Rinke) being chased by the cops? Has Harry framed his nemesis in order to get the kid out of the way? Honestly, we wouldn't put it past the alien to do something like that. "He can see me as an alien and so I'm vulnerable and he must be killed," Tudyk explained to us with a laugh. "Luckily for Max, he's 10 and Harry has the maturity level of an 8-year-old, so he's got a couple of years on Harry."

Episode 4 of Resident Alien premieres on SYFY next Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 10:00 p.m. ET. Episodes 1 and 2 ("Pilot" & "Homesick") are currently free to stream on the official SYFY YouTube channel until the 17th, while Episode 3 ("Secrets") is free to watch at SYFY.com, on the SYFY app, or on VOD until Friday, Mar. 5.

