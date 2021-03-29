Resident Alien: Harry ruminates on death in sneak peek at Season 1 finale

The end is nigh in a foreboding sneak-peek clip from the Season 1 finale of SYFY's Resident Alien. The 40-second teaser (first revealed by Parade) finds Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) ruminating on the nature of death. "Everyone has to die," he says in voice-over narration. "It is the normal cycle for beings across the entire universe." A rather fitting monologue for an alien who's about to obliterate everyone on Earth, wouldn't you say?

Last week, Harry acquired the necessary part to repair his doomsday device after attending a UFO convention with Asta (Sara Tomko). To get the proper tech, however, he needed to forcibly extract it from the body of a famed conspiracy theorist and alien hunter, Peter Bach (Terry O'Quinn). Ouch! With the device about to be mended, only one question remains: Does Harry actually have the guts to wipe out all life on the planet after spending so much time among humans? Well, that's not entirely true — there is a second question: Will General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) capture her cosmic prize?

While the show is known for its outlandish comedic beats, the video above is a little more sobering and really drives home the weightiness of the main character's mission.

"I think one of the tricks with comedic shows is that sometimes you get funny and it gets broad, and then the reality sort of falls away," creator/showrunner Chris Sheridan told SYFY WIRE ahead of the show's premiere in late January. "The hard thing is staying funny when you're funny, but not in a way that it becomes a cartoon and unreal. As soon as it becomes unreal, then the real stuff, the stakes of the threats of this alien, that all starts to be diminished."

The season finale of Resident Alien ("Heroes of Patience") premieres on SYFY this coming Wednesday (March 31) at 10 p.m. EST. Check back in with SYFY WIRE after the episode airs for a spoiler-heavy breakdown, courtesy of Sheridan. The first five episodes of Season 1 are currently available to stream on Peacock.

A second season of the hit series is already in development.