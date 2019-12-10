Gaming: Resident Evil 3 remake; Twin Peaks VR trailer; Untitled Goose Game on Xbox, PS4

The Resident Evil remake fad is in full swing. Hot on the mutated heels of the well-loved remake of Resident Evil 2, Capcom is redoing the next game in the series: Resident Evil 3.

The Nemesis-focused news broke today with a trailer, a release date, and a tease of multiplayer to come— PlayStation owners are about to be nostalgically terrified.

Take a look:

Video of Resident Evil 3 | Announcement Trailer | PS4

This return to Raccoon City will be bundled with the multiplayer, 1 vs. 4 game Resident Evil Resistance. The latter was a previously-announced experience where Survivors would try to survive and escape the machinations of an evil Mastermind. Surprise, but what was formerly known as Project Resistance is actually getting overshadowed by its secretive-until-now single-player mode.

Jill Valentine is once again on the run away from Nemesis as she investigates/tries to survive the havoc wrought by the T-Virus. Pre-ordering the game now will give gamers access to some classic costumes for the characters.

Resident Evil 3 hits the PS4 on April 3, 2020.

Next, fans of the surreal and the haunting will have a new TV adaptation to check out in virtual reality. That’s because the long-coming Twin Peaks VR game (it was announced last October) finally released a trailer.

The game, a collaboration between Collider Games and Showtime (with input from series creator David Lynch and his team), takes gamers into the various Pacific Northwest locales seen in the show. The puzzle-adventure game looks like a warped escape room with a heaping helping of drug trip thrown in for good measure.

Check it out:

Video of Twin Peaks VR Launch Trailer

Play this game if you must, but be sure to watch out for Killer BOB...because yikes.

The $9.99 experience will hit Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift-S, HTC Vive and HTC Vive Cosmos on Dec. 13, with versions for Oculus Quest and Playstation VR coming in 2020.

Finally, a brief update to a brief game so quirky that it never even got a real title. According to The Verge, Untitled Goose Game is breaking free of the fenced-off area surrounding the Nintendo Switch and PC, which are the devices on which the hit indie game debuted.

Now, the feathery fiend will be honking, stealing, and otherwise disturbing the peace on all major consoles. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be getting a port of the game in time for the holidays:

While Untitled Goose Game hits the Xbox Game Pass online service at a nebulous point next week, the game will drop on PS4 and Xbox One on Dec. 17.