Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness official trailer finds terror in the Oval Office

The pandemic may be winding down, but Leon and company have their hands full protecting the leader of the Free World from a deadly new virus.

Netflix just dropped the official trailer for its original CG anime series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, and if fans thought the franchise's previous horror adventures were infectious, past is prologue as the action here takes place in the nation's capital and global hotspots beyond.

Video of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness | Official Trailer | Netflix

Set in 2006 and continuing events in RE4, the new series finds Resident Evil veterans Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield invited to the White House along with two other agents, including Jason, the "Hero of Penamstan." The four are tasked with probing a hacking incident that involves a top secret intelligence file.

Naturally, all hell breaks loose when the lights go out and our heroes are in the fight of their life, fending off a new zombie wave. They must protect President Graham, all while figuring out what the new horde has to do with a battle six years prior in the Penamstan Civil War, which involved some undead special forces and a conspiracy leading all the way back to Raccoon City.

(Credit: Netflix)

Among their clues is a stack of mysterious drawings in Claire's possession done by a Newt non-verbal boy – a strange image of a victim of viral infection. Claire's investigation leads her to uncover a terrifying experiment that occurred during the Penamstan conflict.

With the outbreak intensifying, Leon and the agents' mission takes them to Shanghai, where they learn the classified file is connected with a biological laboratory and they're attacked by a swarm of rat-like Bio Organic Weapons (B.O.W.). By journey's end, Leon and Claire discover the sum of all fear is a nasty foe unlike any they've seen before… and one that threatens world peace.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, the first anime feature from acclaimed live-action Japanese helmer Eiichiro Hasumi (Assassination Classroom), hits Netflix July 8.