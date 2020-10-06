Resident Evil reboot casts Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine

As the Milla Jovovich film series came to an end with Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, fans of the zombie franchise had to know it would rise again — just like the terrifying baddies in all the video games. There's been buzzing about a film reboot since last year, but now some real movement is positioning it along with that separate Netflix anime series and live-action series: Johannes Roberts' big screen Resident Evil origin story has found its cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the writer/director best known for genre fare like 47 Meters Down has assembled a killer collection of actors to fight back all the weird and evil stuff going down in Raccoon City. First are the two playable characters fans will recognize from the original game: S.T.A.R.S. Alpha team members Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine. Redfield will be played by Upload star Robbie Amell, while Brave New World and Ant-Man and the Wasp star Hannah John-Kamen is tackling Valentine.

These two characters introduced gamers to 1998's viral outbreak that turns folks into the undead and has something to do with the villainous Umbrella Corporation. Kaya Scodelario rounds out the leads as Redfield's sister, Claire — heroine of the sequel game Resident Evil 2 alongside Leon Kennedy (played in the origin film by Avan Jogia).

As far as the rest of the cast goes, Neal McDonough (Arrow) is playing virologist William Birkin (who will be a wonderful mutant soon enough) and Tom Hopper is playing Umbrella Corporation baddie Albert Wesker.

“With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time, telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feel both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences," said Roberts. With these characters cast, it does seem like the first two games will be combined into a single, stage-setting film for a new franchise.

Meanwhile, over in Netflix world, a pair of series - one live-action and one anime - are looking to expand the Resident Evil universe in a new direction. That doesn't mean there won't be zombies, mutants, and viruses, but they won't be following the game plot like the film universe.

The Resident Evil reboot looks to hit theaters sometime in 2021.